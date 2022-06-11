Will there be a delay of God of War: Ragnarok to 2023? Schreier removes weight from the rumors and limits its launch

During the last weeks, the networks have been filling with rumors that speak of an unconfirmed delay.

God of War: Ragnarok is surrounded by rumours. Santa Monica has not yet officially shared a release date, but the PS Store has already left several clues that reiterate the premiere for this same 2022. This would make any fan of Kratos’ adventure happy if it were not for the amount of speculation that, during the last weeks, speak of an unconfirmed delay.

Jason Schreier, a renowned journalist for Bloomberg, has been digging into these rumors and shares new information about the launch of God of War: Ragnarok. And it is that, according to three people familiar with the projectthe SIE Santa Monica game is not only set to be released in the coming months, but could also be released as soon as november.

PlayStation could confirm its release date this monthIn addition to this, the sources of the North American reporter affirm that the study will share the final release date this month, so we will be attentive to all PlayStation releases in relation to the expected God of War: Ragnarok. In this way, the journalist removes weight from all the rumors born in recent days and renews the hopes of the fans.

As always, Santa Monica or PlayStation need to provide more information about Ragnarok if we want to corroborate this information. At the moment, the game has not appeared at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest despite some indications pointing to it, but the responsible studio is keeping the community’s expectations sky high with details that allude to a very complex game. .

