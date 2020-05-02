Will there be a Friday Night Dinner season 7 on Channel 4?

Friday Night Dinner’s sixth sequence wrapped up with Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) and Adam (Simon Chook) introducing their “females” to oldsters Jackie (Tamsin Greig) and Martin (Paul Ritter)… with predictably disastrous outcomes.

However is Channel Four planning one other serving of the favored sitcom? Right here’s every part to learn about the way forward for Friday Night Dinner.

Will there be a Friday Night Dinner season 7?

There’s been no official phrase as but from Channel 4, however the excellent news is that sequence creator Robert Popper – who additionally writes all episodes of Friday Night Dinner – is open to the concept of one other sequence.

Sequence star Simon Chook had prompt that the sixth sequence was “most likely the tip” of the present – however Popper instructed RadioTimes.com: “That’s information to me! Simon stated it feels prefer it may be the final one. Properly, I’ve no plans to finish it now.”

Popper continued: “You recognize, everytime you make a TV sequence, you at all times suppose, ‘Properly, that’s most likely our lot’ – you by no means actually know. However clearly, the present has now turn into profitable, which is gorgeous.

“So that you’d wish to suppose they’d do it once more. I believe they [Channel 4] would. But it surely’s additionally all the way down to me, if I wish to do it once more. So I at all times should suppose: do I wish to do it once more or not?”

“I really like writing it. So who is aware of? I haven’t obtained a thought like ‘I wish to finish it’.”

Friday Night Dinner season 7 launch date

From its second sequence in 2012 onwards, Friday Night Dinner has aired a new batch of six episodes each two years – often in spring or summertime.

If a seventh sequence is green-lit, then, count on to pay the Goodmans one other go to in spring/summer season 2022 – that’s until the present hiatus in TV manufacturing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has a knock-on impact which ends up in the present filming later than standard.

Friday Night Dinner season 7 trailer

At this early stage, there’s clearly no teaser for the yet-to-be-official Friday Night Dinner season seven.

Nonetheless, in order for you a sign of after we can count on a first look, the sequence six trailer (see beneath) dropped on 10th March 2020, round two-and-a-half weeks earlier than new episodes launched on Channel 4.

Friday Night Dinner season 7 forged

If a seventh sequence does go forward, you’ll be able to after all count on Tamsin Greig (Jackie), Paul Ritter (Martin), Simon Chook (Adam) and Tom Rosenthal (Jonny) to return, alongside Mark Heap as oddball neighbour Jim along with his canine Milson.

Fingers crossed we see extra of Tracy Ann Oberman as “Auntie” Val too.

Channel 4

Sadly, we’ve seen the final of each Grandma and Horrible Grandma – the latter character (performed by Rosalind Knight) was killed off in Friday Night Dinner’s sixth sequence, whereas the previous needed to be quietly written out of the present after actress Frances Cuka handed away in actual life.

“She was completely improbable, and a great deal of enjoyable, and good,” Robert Popper instructed RadioTimes.com. “She added a actual sparkle at any time when she was in an episode.

“And other people liked her. They actually preferred her. In order that was actually unhappy [when she passed away].”

Ready for Friday Night Dinner to return? Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information