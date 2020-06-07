Will there be a Killing Eve season 4?

**Warning: Incorporates spoilers for Killing Eve season three**

On the finish of season three, we thought Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and psychopath murderer Villanelle (Jodie Comer) might have gone their separate methods, however now they’re again in season 4 they usually’re nonetheless as obsessive about one another as earlier than.

Whereas season three was a sluggish burner, by the top it seemed prefer it had lastly delivered this fan’s dearest want: to see Villanelle and Eve admit that they’re good for each other. However how lengthy, as Eve asks within the season three finale, earlier than they devour each other?

Learn on for every part we learn about Killing Eve season 4.

Killing Eve season Four UK launch date

Killing Eve has already been renewed for a fourth season – hooray! Nonetheless, it’s not but identified when it’ll air.

Killing Eve season three ending defined

After Kenny’s brutal loss of life within the closing moments of the season opener, the central query on the coronary heart of the present (and the subject of Carolyn’s many tub conferences) has been: who killed Kenny? Or moderately, which member of shadowy crime organisation The Twelve ordered his loss of life and made it appear to be suicide, after Kenny bought too near the reality?

His loss of life galvanised each Eve and Kenny’s mom, secret service head Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), and the pair began an investigation with the assistance of Kenny’s investigative journalism colleagues at Bitter Capsule. Over in Russia, Villanelle was busy committing matricide – and slowly realising that she didn’t wish to work for The Twelve anymore, and would favor to get out and work at MI6 (ideally whereas reigniting her will-they-won’t-they romance with Eve).

Every part got here to a head when Bitter Capsule uncovered a video that confirmed Villanelle’s former handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) with Kenny on the day he died – and confirmed it to Carolyn.

Carolyn known as a assembly that noticed Konstantin, Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn’s odious boss – and suspected The Twelve boss – Paul. Holding a gun (and demonstrating an astonishing stage of marksmanship) she revealed that she knew her ex-lover Konstantin had ordered her son Kenny’s loss of life.

After holding a gun in opposition to his head, and listening stony-faced to his professions of affection, she shot Paul as an alternative and allowed Konstantin to go away.

Villanelle and Eve left collectively, earlier than standing on London Bridge overlooking the Thames. After discussing how a lot Eve’s life had modified since their assembly, Villanelle urged they stand back-to-back and stroll away from each other: “Don’t look again” (a line that followers of French movie Portrait of a Girl on Fireplace will discover oddly acquainted…).

However, after all, they each seemed again, smiling at one another and silently acknowledging that neither is prepared to let go.

Killing Eve season Four solid: Who will return?

The principle characters all returned, together with Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia).

On prime of our these, Owen McDonnell returned as Niko Polastri, Sean Delaney performs Kenny, and Darren Boyd stars as Frank.

Killing Eve season Four trailer

Killing Eve launched a dramatic trailer forward of the season Four trailer, and it’s actually going to be a dramatic affair.

Test it out under…

#KillingEve‘s Season Finale is tomorrow evening at 9pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_TV. Be there for it. pic.twitter.com/KNF346S2GE — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) Might 30, 2020

