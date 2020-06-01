Will there be a Killing Eve season 4?

**Warning: Comprises spoilers for Killing Eve season three**

They simply couldn’t stroll away, might they? Strive as they could, ex-MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and psychopath murderer Villanelle (Jodie Comer) simply can’t get away from the truth that they’re the 2 sides of 1 coin – and likewise madly, deeply, obsessive about each other.

Whereas season three was a sluggish burner, by the tip it seemed prefer it had lastly delivered this fan’s dearest want: to see Villanelle and Eve admit that they’re good for each other. However how lengthy, as Eve asks within the season three finale, earlier than they eat each other?

Learn on for the whole lot we learn about Killing Eve season 4.

Killing Eve season Four UK launch date

Killing Eve has already been renewed for a fourth season – hooray! Nevertheless, it’s not but identified when it should air.

Killing Eve season three ending defined

After Kenny’s brutal dying within the closing moments of the season opener, the central query on the coronary heart of the present (and the subject of Carolyn’s many tub conferences) has been: who killed Kenny? Or slightly, which member of shadowy crime organisation The Twelve ordered his dying and made it appear like suicide, after Kenny obtained too near the reality?

His dying galvanised each Eve and Kenny’s mom, secret service head Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), and the pair began an investigation with the assistance of Kenny’s investigative journalism colleagues at Bitter Tablet. Over in Russia, Villanelle was busy committing matricide – and slowly realising that she didn’t wish to work for The Twelve anymore, and would favor to get out and work at MI6 (ideally whereas reigniting her will-they-won’t-they romance with Eve).

All the pieces got here to a head when Bitter Tablet uncovered a video that confirmed Villanelle’s former handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) with Kenny on the day he died – and confirmed it to Carolyn.

Carolyn referred to as a assembly that noticed Konstantin, Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn’s odious boss – and suspected The Twelve boss – Paul. Holding a gun (and demonstrating an astonishing degree of marksmanship) she revealed that she knew her ex-lover Konstantin had ordered her son Kenny’s dying.

After holding a gun in opposition to his head, and listening stony-faced to his professions of affection, she shot Paul as a substitute and allowed Konstantin to depart.

Villanelle and Eve left collectively, earlier than standing on London Bridge overlooking the Thames. After discussing how a lot Eve’s life had modified since their assembly, Villanelle instructed they stand back-to-back and stroll away from each other: “Don’t look again” (a line that followers of French movie Portrait of a Woman on Hearth will discover oddly acquainted…).

However, after all, they each seemed again, smiling at one another and silently acknowledging that neither is keen to let go.

Killing Eve season Four forged: Who will return?

It’s not but been confirmed, nevertheless it’s possible that the primary characters will all return, together with Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia).

Killing Eve season Four trailer

There’s no trailer but for Killing Eve’s fourth season – preserve this web page bookmarked and we’ll preserve you posted with all the newest information and teasers!

