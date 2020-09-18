Will there be a Last Tango in Halifax season 6?

Might we see a return to Yorkshire in the close to future? Last Tango in Halifax followers’ hopes for a sixth season have been buoyed when creator Sally Wainwright revealed that she’s already crossing her fingers for one more instalment of the BBC drama.

Talking earlier this 12 months forward of the long-anticipated return of the BBC One drama for season 5 (which aired again in March 2020), she revealed that she may write the present “till the cows come dwelling”.

Right here’s the whole lot you could learn about Last Tango in Halifax season six.

When is Last Tango in Halifax season 6 launch date?

It’s not but recognized when Last Tango in Halifax season six will be, because it hasn’t but been formally commissioned or introduced. Nonetheless, creator Sally Wainwright has already publicly said that she’s eager on writing one other season.

Requested earlier this 12 months whether or not viewers may count on a additional sequence, Wainwright stated: “I imply I hope so. I’d like to put in writing this present till the cows come dwelling.”

Talking on the season 5 premiere, Wainwright stated concepts for the present had lengthy been “prepare dinner[ing] away” regardless of its hiatus, earlier than hinting that a dinner with sequence stars Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire had helped reignite the will to see the characters on-screen once more.

“I feel it’s the issues like this kinda slowly prepare dinner away in your mind even should you’re not consciously conscious of it,” she stated. “So it’s like three years however I feel they by no means go away. We went out for dinner one evening me and Sarah and Nicola in January a 12 months again… And it was simply hilarious. I used to be simply sitting there listening to them [and wanted to] write for them once more.”

Last Tango in Halifax solid



BBC



Last Tango in Halifax is about a pair of childhood sweethearts, Celia and Alan, (performed by Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi) reuniting in their seventies, and was primarily based on the real-life expertise of Wainwright’s personal mom.

The Break up’s Nicola Walker and Glad Valley’s Sarah Lancashire respectively play Alan and Celia’s daughters, who by sheer coincidence share the identical birthday.

Last season noticed bother brewing for Celia and Alan, with conflicts arising round Alan’s new grocery store job and his brother’s prolonged keep.

Is there a trailer for Last Tango in Halifax season 6?

Not but, however or a style of the latest sequence, you possibly can watch the trailer for season 5 right here.

When you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.