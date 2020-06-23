Will there be a Love Island: Australia season 3?

Whereas Love Island 2020 might have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, its Australian cousin has stepped in to avoid wasting the day with its first season airing each night time on ITV2.

For these of you who’re already loving it and are hoping there’s extra, you’re in luck – Love Island: Australia sequence two aired in October 2019, however will there be a third season?

Right here’s all the things we learn about Love Island Australia season three…

Will there be a third season of Love Island: Australia?

Channel 9, the community which produces Love Island: Australia, has not but confirmed whether or not the sequence is returning for a third season sooner or later.

Both approach, a third season is unlikely to occur this summer season because of journey bans and social distancing requires put in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the world over.

In an interview with MTV Australia in March, as reported by The Cinemaholic, the present’s host Sophie Monk mentioned: “I don’t discover out issues as a result of they know I inform everybody however so far as I do know, I believe it’s going forward.”

“With the corona, all the things’s been bumped this 12 months. Like everybody’s job, everybody’s feeling it so that you type of simply gotta play it by ear, don’t you?” she mentioned.

Nonetheless, Australian journal Who reported again in November that Love Island: Australia was “up within the air” and susceptible to being axed because of poor rankings throughout its second season, so it appears as if we’ll have to attend till the pandemic passes as as to whether the present will return for a third time.

Who will seem on Love Island: Australia sequence three?

If Love Island: Australia is renewed for a third sequence, we are able to anticipate to see one other 10 islanders enter the villa though it’s unimaginable to inform who they might be at this level.

It’s doubtless that host Sophie Monk and commentator Eoghan McDermott will be again to current season three does occur.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. To search out out what else is on within the meantime, take a look at our TV Information.