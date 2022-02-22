Will there be a new God of War: Ragnarok delay? Journalist Jason Schreier responds emphatically

The video game had to reach stores in 2021, but the lack of news worries its followers.

Will God of War: Ragnarok be released in 2022? Although PlayStation has already repeated actively and passively its intention to launch the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus this year, there are those who still refuse to believe in the company’s plans given the lack of news regarding its development. . However, according to the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier there is no reason to worry.

When asked by a user on Reddit about a possible delay in the video game, the popular reporter wanted to respond with a short and concise “nope” (no). This time he did not accompany his statement with more information, or consulted sources, but given Jason Schreier’s history in advancing industry information, those who want to play God of War: Ragnarok may breathe easy. Recall that the video game was already postponed to 2022 for PS5 and PS4.

After the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West, already adding a huge sales success in markets such as the British, PlayStation users are already setting their sights on the company’s next great exclusives, starting with Gran Turismo 7, which is scheduled to be released in the shops for this next March 4. You can read more about the racing game by checking out the impressions with GT7.

With God of War: Ragnarok, PlayStation Studios and SIE Santa Monica Studio propose a journey of Kratos and Atreus through each of the nine kingdoms in search of answers to prepare for the prophesied battle that will mean the end of the world, having to face imposing enemies looking like monsters and Norse gods.

More about: God of War: Ragnarok, Sony Santa Monica and PlayStation Studios.