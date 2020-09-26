Will there be a Prison Break season 6? Hints and latest news

It’s been greater than three years since we final noticed brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, the celebs of cult favorite crime drama Prison Break.

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell returned to their respective roles in 2017, eight years after the unique run wrapped up, for an occasion sequence subtitled Resurrection.

Now, it seems that yet one more reunion might be coming down the pipeline, as star Dominic Purcell claims that Prison Break season six is certainly going forward.

There are extra questions than solutions proper now, however right here’s every part we all know to date about Prison Break season six.

Will there be a Prison Break season 6?

Whereas there is but to be an official announcement of Prison Break season six from unique broadcaster FOX, co-star Dominic Purcell appears sure that it’s on the way in which.

The actor, who additionally starred alongside Wentworth Miller in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, shared a picture to his Instagram the place he answered a variety of rumours.

The submit reads: “Hearsay quantity three, will season PB 6 occur. Sure…”

This has stirred up recent hope that one other outing for Prison Break is imminent, however followers ought to take this with a pinch of salt till official phrase comes.

Final 12 months, Fox Leisure’s CEO Charlie Collier mentioned: “There’s no plan proper now to revive Prison Break or any of the opposite franchises, however when the creators include a story that they suppose is the best time to inform, we’re so able to pay attention as a result of these are some franchises of which I’m so proud and really feel so lucky that they’re in our steady.”

Prison Break season 6 launch date

If Prison Break season six does go forward, it might be a while earlier than we truly get to see it.

Earlier this summer season, Purcell shared a Fb submit revealing that he was “listening to October” as a begin date for filming on Prison Break season six, however which may properly be topic to vary.

In spite of everything, the coronavirus pandemic is making tv manufacturing very tough, with many exhibits nonetheless struggling to get again on monitor a number of months after the preliminary spike in March.

If the present can get going subsequent month, RadioTimes.com predicts it’s doable Prison Break season six might be on our screens by Autumn 2021, in time for the beginning of the US community tv season.

What is going to occur in Prison Break season 6?

There are not any plot particulars for what Prison Break season six might entail at this level, so followers can solely speculate as to what the subsequent chapter holds for Michael and Lincoln.

The latest sequence noticed Michael win immunity for his crimes, permitting him to lastly quiet down with Sara and his younger son, however this peaceable life inevitably gained’t final.

Count on to see him drawn again into his harmful outdated life for one more action-packed season, with enemies new and outdated positive to rear their head.

On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the greatest TVseries on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV exhibits 2020.