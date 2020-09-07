Will there be a season 2 of I Hate Suzie?

Sky comedy I Hate Suzie starred Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles, a mainstream actress and sci-fi icon whose cellphone has lately been hacked, with intimate pictures of her in a ‘compromising place’ leaked onto the web.

Co-written by Piper and her pal Lucy Prebble (Succession), the present is painfully humorous and extremely awkward to look at, as Suzie goes by the ‘Phases of Grief’ as she struggles to come back to phrases with the cellphone hack, experiencing denial, worry, disgrace, bargaining, guilt, anger, and eventually acceptance.

The ‘Phases of Grief’ format signifies that it might be comprehensible if Piper and Prebble thought of Suzie’s story full, and nothing has been commissioned but in phrases of one other season – however equally, the primary season did depart a few free threads and potential avenues for a second season.

Right here’s every part you could find out about I Hate Suzie season two.

When is I Hate Suzie season 2 on Sky?

The collection creators Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble haven’t but confirmed whether or not or not there’ll be a second season of I Hate Suzie. We’ll preserve this web page up to date with any information.

What is going to occur in I Hate Suzie season 2?

*Warning: spoilers forward for I Hate Suzie season one*

I Hate Suzie season one follows Suzie Pickles, a married actress whose cellphone is hacked – and who realises that a ‘compromising’ picture has been leaked, displaying her with a man who’s ostensibly not her odious husband Cob (Daniel Ings).

Whereas the present isn’t based mostly on Billie Piper’s personal life, it does appear to riff on her most well-known on-screen position, Rose Tyler in Physician Who. Suzie is likewise greatest recognized for starring in a fictional standard sci-fi collection, Quo Vardis (pronounced like “TARDIS”), enjoying Captain Brea.

I Hate Suzie, whereas being painful to look at at factors, can also be hilarious and filled with one-liners (“These individuals aren’t good! They’re simply already wealthy.”).

“Don’t w**okay to lies!” Suzie tells a packed viewers at a Comedian Con occasion, whereas her supervisor and greatest pal, Naomi (Leila Farzad), additionally makes an attempt injury management (“I’m sorry the world’s seen your d**okay, but in addition – f**okay off, barely”).

Season one left a quantity of free threads, as Suzie ready to divorce her husband, whereas salvaging her profession with out the assistance of the indispensable Naomi (who stated she was leaving to go to Iran) – and likewise seems to be taught she’s pregnant, presumably from her affair with showrunner Carter (Nathaniel Martello-White).

A second season would seemingly take care of some of the fall-out of Naomi’s departure, and the apparently acrimonious divorce – to not point out Suzie’s (possible) being pregnant.

I Hate Suzie season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for I Hate Suzie season two because it hasn’t but been commissioned, however we’ll preserve this web page up to date with any information.

All episodes of I Hate Suzie arrived on Sky and NOW TV on 27th August 2020. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.