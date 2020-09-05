Will there be a season 2 of Netflix’s Away? Hilary Swank already knows where series can go

Will there be a season two of Away? Netflix’s astronaut series (starring Hilary Swank because the chief of a mission to Mars within the close to future) barely snuck up on viewers when it debuted, however after a first season full of wrought emotional drama, death-defying feats and many of technobabble, some might already be waiting for what comes subsequent.

Formally, nothing’s been confirmed – however after we spoke to them again in August, the forged appeared fairly assured that there may be extra to discover.

“I’m positive there are plans for a second season like there would be any time, and I might undoubtedly wish to be a half of that,” Ato Essandoh, who performs neophyte space-walker Kwesi within the drama, informed RadioTimes.com.

“In fact, I might love for there to be a second season of the present,” agreed co-star Ray Panthaki (who performs Ram). “I believe there’s a lot extra for it to say.”

However is there was an Away season two, what would it say? Series lead Swank has a few concepts…

“Nicely you understand, if we had been to do the rest, I believe it’s persevering with to discover,” Swank (who performs series lead Captain Emma Inexperienced) informed RadioTimes.com.

“As an government producer, what’s thrilling to me concerning the present is exploring all of the totally different characters and all of the totally different races inside the present.

“I believe that one of probably the most harmful issues in life are stereotypes… they’re so systemic. And the concept of breaking stereotypes, breaking by means of them and attending to the humanity beneath them is tremendous tremendous necessary. And persevering with to discover that because the present goes on and the human qualities beneath the face or the gender is absolutely what unites us all.”

“There’s a lot extra to study every particular person character,” agreed Panthaki. “I believe the overarching theme of the series is one thing that’s so constructive and so must be pushed out into the world. So I hope it goes on, completely.”

“How do you persist by means of difficult instances collectively as a group, after which in solidarity but additionally how do you conquer your individual fears your self, you understand? As a human being,” added Swank. “These are all fascinating issues to discover.”

And of course, in case you’ve watched to the tip of the primary season you’ll know that – spoiler alert! – the crew don’t truly make it to Mars by the tip of the ultimate episode, so there’s additionally undoubtedly some future floor to cowl within the completion of their mission.

“For me, I might like to see if we make it to the planet,” Essandoh informed us.

“I might like to see if Kwesi is ready to fulfil the dream of life on Mars.”

All collectively, it feels like there’s a lot of area for an additional season of Away to proceed Emma Inexperienced’s star-spanning story. For any official affirmation, we’ll simply have to look at the skies.

Away season one is streaming on Netflix now.