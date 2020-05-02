Will there be a season 2 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

Netflix’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and loosely based mostly on her personal highschool experiences, might need solely lately debuted on the streaming service, however at simply 10 episodes of 20-30 minutes every, many followers of the collection have already binge-watched your complete first season.

So naturally ideas are turning to a follow-up… however are we going to see extra from Devi, her family and friends? Right here’s every part we all know to this point about a potential second season.

Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix: Is it coming again?

There’s been no official phrase but from Netflix on whether or not Never Have I Ever will return, however followers needn’t begin panicking simply but…

The primary season launched on Netflix on 27th April 2020 and Netflix usually makes a determination on the longer term of a present no ahead of one month after the newest season has dropped.

That signifies that the earliest we will anticipate any information on season two is late Could / early June.

Never Have I Ever season 2 launch date

The primary season of Never Have I Ever entered manufacturing in early 2019 and arrived on Netflix round a yr later.

Netflix usually places out a new season of its half-hour collection – assume Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Santa Clarita Weight loss program, Grace and Frankie – yearly, so the earliest we may anticipate a return for Never Have I Ever is spring 2021.

Nevertheless, it’s value noting that the present hiatus in TV manufacturing attributable to the coronavirus pandemic may have a knock-on impact which ends up in any filming being postponed, due solid and manufacturing expertise being tied up in different delayed tasks.

Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

With no second season confirmed, there’s no trailer but – clearly.

However if you happen to’re in search of a sign of after we can anticipate a first look, a teaser for Never Have I Ever’s first season dropped on 19th March 2020, with a full-length trailer (beneath) following on 15th April. So anticipate your first sneak peek at season two round a month earlier than the brand new episodes drop.

Never Have I Ever season 2 solid

Although there’s been no official affirmation as but, it’d be a shocker if your complete major solid didn’t return for season tow, together with…

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi’s college nemesis (turned potential love curiosity?)

Darren Barnet as Paxton Corridor-Yoshida, Devi’s pal

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mom

The collection wouldn’t be fairly the identical with out John McEnroe returning as narrator, so fingers crossed he’s again, alongside supporting solid members like Ramona Younger (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Niecy Nash (Dr. Jamie Ryan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (whio performs Mohan, Devi’s father who handed away earlier than the collection started).

Never Have I Ever season 2 auditions

With season two not but confirmed, the crew behind Never Have I Ever are a manner off holding auditions, however we’ll be certain to carry you the newest information on how you can check out for the present as quickly as pre-production begins.

ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting requires leads in my new @netflix present! I’m THRILLED to have the chance to do that. The elements are so juicy and humorous, and I’m SO excited to satisfy you! Full data is right here! GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/GGsvfa3a0c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

Be warned, although: in April 2019, Mindy Kaling put out an open casting name for the primary season (see above) and obtained greater than 15,000 submissions, so any auditionees will be up towards lots of competitors!

