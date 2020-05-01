Will there be a season 2 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

Netflix’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and loosely based mostly on her personal highschool experiences, may need solely not too long ago debuted on the streaming service, however at simply 10 episodes of 20-30 minutes every, many followers of the sequence have already binge-watched your complete first season.

So naturally ideas are turning to a follow-up… however are we going to see extra from Devi, her family and friends? Right here’s every little thing we all know up to now about a potential second season.

Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix: Is it coming again?

There’s been no official phrase but from Netflix on whether or not Never Have I Ever will return, however followers needn’t begin panicking simply but…

The primary season launched on Netflix on 27th April 2020 and Netflix sometimes makes a determination on the longer term of a present no prior to one month after the most recent season has dropped.

That signifies that the earliest we will anticipate any information on season two is late Might / early June.

Never Have I Ever season 2 launch date

The primary season of Never Have I Ever entered manufacturing in early 2019 and arrived on Netflix round a yr later.

Netflix sometimes places out a new season of its half-hour sequence – suppose Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Santa Clarita Food plan, Grace and Frankie – yearly, so the earliest we might anticipate a return for Never Have I Ever is spring 2021.

Nevertheless, it’s price noting that the present hiatus in TV manufacturing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic might have a knock-on impact which ends up in any filming being postponed, due solid and manufacturing expertise being tied up in different delayed initiatives.

Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

With no second season confirmed, there’s no trailer but – clearly.

However when you’re in search of a sign of once we can anticipate a first look, a teaser for Never Have I Ever’s first season dropped on 19th March 2020, with a full-length trailer (beneath) following on 15th April. So anticipate your first sneak peek at season two round a month earlier than the brand new episodes drop.

Never Have I Ever season 2 solid

Although there’s been no official affirmation as but, it’d be a shocker if your complete principal solid didn’t return for season tow, together with…

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi’s faculty nemesis (turned potential love curiosity?)

Darren Barnet as Paxton Corridor-Yoshida, Devi’s good friend

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mom

The sequence wouldn’t be fairly the identical with out John McEnroe returning as narrator, so fingers crossed he’s again, alongside supporting solid members like Ramona Younger (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Niecy Nash (Dr. Jamie Ryan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (whio performs Mohan, Devi’s father who handed away earlier than the sequence started).

Never Have I Ever season 2 auditions

With season two not but confirmed, the group behind Never Have I Ever are a means off holding auditions, however we’ll be certain to convey you the most recent information on the way to check out for the present as quickly as pre-production begins.

ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting requires leads in my new @netflix present! I’m THRILLED to have the chance to do that. The elements are so juicy and humorous, and I’m SO excited to fulfill you! Full data is right here! GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/GGsvfa3a0c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

Be warned, although: in April 2019, Mindy Kaling put out an open casting name for the primary season (see above) and acquired greater than 15,000 submissions, so any auditionees will be up towards loads of competitors!

Never Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix – try our record of the perfect TV exhibits on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information