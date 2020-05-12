Will there be a season 2 of Tiger King? “There’s a lot that’s still unfolding,” producer says

Netflix’s newest docuseries Tiger King has had everybody speaking.

From Kim Kardashian to our workplace right here at RadioTimes.com, individuals simply can’t imagine how loopy it’s.

The seven-part true-crime documentary, which landed on the streaming web site on March 20th, focuses on real-life proprietor, Joe Unique, who calls himself the Tiger King, and the story of his life which went from operating a enterprise centred on his large-cat facility to ending up in jail for 22 years for murder-for-hire fees.

So, with all the joy across the first collection, will there be one other one?

Right here’s all the pieces we all know thus far…

Will there be a collection two of Tiger King?

It’s wanting very possible that followers might be seeing a lot extra on Joe Unique and his huge cats.

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin lately spoke concerning the collection’ characters, controversies and potential future, and it feels like there’s a lot extra to be instructed.

When requested concerning the present’s plot, Chaiklin responded: “To be continued,” earlier than including: “I imply, sure we’ve a loopy quantity of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re unsure but, however there might be a follow-up on this story as a result of there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be simply as dramatic and simply as vibrant as what has unfolded these previous few years.”

What’s extra, there have already been rumblings from the producers of Tiger King that there’s extra tales to inform in a follow-up episode.

In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, wildlife veterinarian Dr James Liu – who indicated he was a member of Tiger King‘s manufacturing crew – instructed the publication that a sequel was within the works underneath the collection title.

Though simply hypothesis in the intervening time, Liu hinted there was extra to be instructed across the 2003 tiger assault that ended magicians Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas present.

What’s going to the second collection be about?

There are numerous unanswered questions in collection one, resembling what occurred to Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle. So, it’s possible that a second collection might discover this.

Jeff Lowe ended up shopping for Joe’s zoo after he was arrested, and is now the CEO. Again within the day, he had reportedly been convicted of home violence, and had additionally illegally smuggled tiger cubs in a suitcase.

In the meantime, Doc Antle – who’s the founder and director of The Institute for Enormously Endangered and Uncommon Species, also called T.I.G.E.R.S., in Myrtle Seashore, Florida – still runs his enterprise and is alleged to make a fairly luck from it.

With Tiger King presently incarcerated, it’s possible the producers might look into this as effectively.

What occurred within the first collection?

The primary collection appeared on the controversies surrounding individuals who personal huge cats, together with lions and tigers, with the main focus primarily on Joe Unique – the Tiger King.

The documentary promised to point out how “the one factor extra harmful than a huge cat is its proprietor”.

Tiger King is presently serving 22 years for 2 murder-for-hire convictions and crimes towards wildlife, and it’s all as a result of of his rivalry with fellow big-cat proprietor, Carole Baskin, who he employed two totally different hitmen to kill.

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity is now accessible to stream on Netflix. For those who’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.