Will there be a season 2 of Tiger King? “There’s a lot that’s still unfolding,” producer says

Netflix’s newest docuseries Tiger King has had everybody speaking.

From Kim Kardashian to our workplace right here at RadioTimes.com, individuals simply can’t imagine how loopy it’s.

The seven-part true-crime documentary, which landed on the streaming web site on March 20th, focuses on real-life proprietor, Joe Unique, who calls himself the Tiger King, and the story of his life which went from operating a enterprise centred on his large-cat facility to ending up in jail for 22 years for murder-for-hire costs.

So, with all the joy across the first sequence, will there be one other one?

Right here’s every little thing we all know to date…

Will there be a sequence two of Tiger King?

It’s wanting very seemingly that followers may be seeing a lot extra on Joe Unique and his massive cats.

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin lately spoke concerning the sequence’ characters, controversies and potential future, and it seems like there’s a lot extra to be instructed.

When requested concerning the present’s plot, Chaiklin responded: “To be continued,” earlier than including: “I imply, sure we have now a loopy quantity of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re unsure but, however there may be a follow-up on this story as a result of there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be simply as dramatic and simply as vibrant as what has unfolded these previous few years.”

What is going to the second sequence be about?

There are numerous unanswered questions in sequence one, akin to what occurred to Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle. So, it’s seemingly that a second sequence may discover this.

Jeff Lowe ended up shopping for Joe’s zoo after he was arrested, and is now the CEO. Again within the day, he had reportedly been convicted of home violence, and had additionally illegally smuggled tiger cubs in a suitcase.

In the meantime, Doc Antle – who’s the founder and director of The Institute for Enormously Endangered and Uncommon Species, often known as T.I.G.E.R.S., in Myrtle Seaside, Florida – still runs his enterprise and is alleged to make a fairly luck from it.

With Tiger King at the moment incarcerated, it’s seemingly the producers may look into this as effectively.

What occurred within the first sequence?

The primary sequence appeared on the controversies surrounding individuals who personal massive cats, together with lions and tigers, with the main focus primarily on Joe Unique – the Tiger King.

The documentary promised to point out how “the one factor extra harmful than a massive cat is its proprietor”.

Tiger King is at the moment serving 22 years for 2 murder-for-hire convictions and crimes towards wildlife, and it’s all as a result of of his rivalry with fellow big-cat proprietor, Carole Baskin, who he employed two completely different hitmen to kill.

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity is now out there to stream on Netflix. When you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.