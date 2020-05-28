Will there be a season 2 of Tiger King? What will it be about?

Few TV collection this 12 months have captured the creativeness of the general public as a lot as Netflix docuseries Tiger King – with the present turning into a worldwide speaking level within the early days of lockdown shortly after it was added to the streaming platform on March 20th.

The seven-episode collection instructed the stranger than fiction story of Joe Unique, a tiger handler in Oklahoma, and targeted notably on his lengthy working feud with animal rights campaigner Carol Baskin – who he accused of killing her ex husband.

Given the rip-roaring reception acquired by the primary collection, many viewers have requested whether or not we’d get extra episodes of the present, despite the fact that the primary run ended with Unique being sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

Right here’s all the things we all know to this point…

Will there be a collection two of Tiger King?

It appears like we’d properly not have seen the final of the collection – with quite a few sources claiming that future episodes might be on the best way.

In Might 2020, one of the themes of the primary collection, John Reinke, instructed The Mirror that there have been nonetheless a whole lot of hours of unseen footage.

He mentioned, “There’s a lot extra content material that should be in there and I do know Netflix have footage for 2 or three extra episodes…the community mentioned they’ll be in contact with me about it.”

And he added, “Joe had a bunch of administrators by the zoo at varied factors and so they took the footage with them. They filmed all the things and took what that they had on video with them. That footage can be prone to floor sooner or later.”

Earlier the present’s producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin had mentioned the potential future of the present, indicating that the entire story had not but been instructed.

When requested concerning the present’s plot, Chaiklin responded: “To be continued,” earlier than including: “I imply, sure we have now a loopy quantity of footage and it’s a story that’s nonetheless unfolding. We’re unsure but, however there might be a follow-up on this story as a result of there’s a lot that’s nonetheless unfolding in it, and it’ll be simply as dramatic and simply as vibrant as what has unfolded these previous few years.”

Based on The Hollywood Reporter, wildlife veterinarian Dr James Liu – who indicated he was a member of Tiger King’s manufacturing group – instructed the publication that a sequel was within the works beneath the collection identify.

Though simply hypothesis in the intervening time, Liu hinted there was extra to be instructed across the 2003 tiger assault that ended magicians Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas present.

What will the second collection be about?

Reinke has indicated that a number of different individuals have been affected by Unique’s motion who weren’t talked about within the first collection, claiming, “There’s fairly a lot of lives been turned the other way up and I actually don’t suppose it’s over but. There’s going to be extra lives turned the other way up out of this deal.”

In the meantime additional episodes might additionally discover some unanswered questions from the primary run, together with the fates of Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle.

Jeff Lowe ended up shopping for Joe’s zoo after he was arrested, and is now the CEO, whereas Doc Antle – who’s the founder and director of The Institute for Drastically Endangered and Uncommon Species, often known as T.I.G.E.R.S., in Myrtle Seashore, Florida – nonetheless runs his enterprise and is claimed to make a fairly luck from it – so each tales might be ripe for additional exploration.

What occurred within the first collection?

The primary collection regarded on the controversies surrounding individuals who personal huge cats, together with lions and tigers, with the main target primarily on Joe Unique – the Tiger King.

The documentary promised to point out how “the one factor extra harmful than a huge cat is its proprietor”.

Tiger King is at the moment serving 22 years for 2 murder-for-hire convictions and crimes towards wildlife, and it’s all as a result of of his rivalry with fellow big-cat proprietor, Carole Baskin, who he employed two totally different hitmen to kill.

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity is now accessible to stream on Netflix.