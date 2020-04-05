Will there be a season 3 of Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix?

The North East is again within the highlight as Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 launches around the globe on Netflix this week.

In soccer phrases, the Black Cats’ demise is as tragic a story as you’re prone to discover amongst skilled golf equipment within the UK, and the cameras captured each fleeting second of ecstasy on prime of the swathes of distress from the final couple of seasons on Wearside.

There at the moment are 14 episodes between the 2 sequence’ of the present, however will there be any extra to observe?

Will there be one other season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die?

Manufacturing firm Fulwell73 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that there has been no filming within the 2019/20 season, signalling an finish to consecutive seasons being aired on Netflix.

Nevertheless, government producer Leo Pearlman – a lifelong Sunderland fan – teased a potential season 3 in years to return: “By no means say by no means. You by no means know.

“I assume that in any case we’ve been by way of, we might do with one thing constructive, and you’ll’t ever assure at Sunderland that can be the case. We’ll see.”

What occurred in Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2?

Season 2 follows the membership’s journey in League One throughout the 2018/19 marketing campaign, solely their second ever voyage outdoors the highest two tiers of English soccer of their 140-year historical past.

Following relegation from the Championship, the membership are taken over by new chairman Stewart Donald and director Charlie Methven, they usually set about reworking the membership from the within out.

Outcomes on the pitch nudged Sunderland into a terrific place by Christmas in 2018, however the wheels start to fly off after a doomed January switch window noticed prime scorer Josh Maja depart for a minimal payment and misfiring striker Will Grigg arrive for a League One document payment.

Sunderland attain a decrease league cup remaining at Wembley, solely to lose on penalties, however higher heartbreak is in retailer.

The Black Cats return to Wembley within the play-off remaining towards Charlton – a rematch of an iconic 4-Four play-off encounter in 1998 – and are defeated by a 95th-minute strike leaving them caught in League One for one more yr a minimum of.