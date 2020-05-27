Will there be a season 4 of Elite on Netflix?

Elite has been a big hit for Netflix ever because it debuted in October 2018. The Spanish-language present follows a group of highschool youngsters from rich households who attend the fictional non-public college, Las Encinas.

Because the present progresses, the characters are pressured to develop up earlier than their time as they wrestle to battle with love triangles, drug issues… and even a grisly homicide or two.

Is there going to be a 4th season of Elite on Netflix?

Sure!

On 22nd Might 2020, Netflix formally introduced the fourth season of Elite with this video:

Season three arrived on Netflix on 13th March 2020, and in Might the solid revealed that they’d simply obtained the scripts for season 4 – telling followers “they give the impression of being so good” and “I want I might see your faces while you watch it.”

When is Elite season 4 going to be launched?

If the present follows the discharge sample of seasons two and three, we’d anticipate season 4 to debut round March 2021.

Nevertheless, with Spain nonetheless closely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it stays to be seen precisely when filming can start on the brand new season.

Within the season 4 announcement video, Arón Piper says: “We’re trying ahead to getting again to work,” whereas Claudia Salas provides: “We’re trying ahead to seeing you all quickly.”

Who’s within the solid for Elite season 4?

At current no official solid listing has been launched for the fourth season of the present.

Nevertheless, the announcement video consists of appearances from Georgina Amorós (who performs Cayetana), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (who performs Omar).

However a number of key actors aren’t featured within the video, which might point out that we gained’t be seeing any extra of Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Ester Expósito (Carla) and Danna Paola (Lu).

Is there a trailer for Elite season 4?

Not but!