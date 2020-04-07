Will there be a season 5 of Netflix’s Money Heist?

Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel because it’s additionally identified, has turn into one of Netflix’s hottest exhibits.

Sequence 4, which launched on Friday third April, is as exhilarating and unpredictable as ever as The Professor and his group of criminals try to empty the Financial institution of Spain of its gold.

However will followers from all over the world must pack away their pink jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks, which is the now iconic uniform of the characters, or is there one other season on the way in which?

Right here’s all the things we all know up to now.

Will there be a season 5?

There was no official announcement from Netflix right now, however as sequence 4 ended on a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger and the drama continues to be a hit, it’s a protected wager to imagine one other will be coming.

Though the Covid-19 outbreak is delaying manufacturing on a lot of sequence, so it might be a vital wait.

What’s occurred up to now?

For anybody new to the sequence, Money Heist is a Spanish drama about an audacious group of criminals, introduced collectively by The Professor, who try to drag off essentially the most outrageous robberies ever dedicated.

Every member is given the identify of a capital metropolis together with Tokyo, Lisbon, Marseille and Denver.

Elements one and two noticed the gang assault the Royal Mint of Spain, whereas elements three and 4 evolve across the gang’s try to soften all of the gold contained in the Financial institution of Spain and take it for themselves.

Season 4 opened in usually dramatic type with one member of the gang, Nairobi (Alba Flores), preventing for her life contained in the financial institution, whereas The Professor was on the run, struggling to deal with the thought that the love of his life, ex-police officer Lisbon, had been executed by the police.

It appeared just like the gang had been in an unattainable scenario, however of course The Professor at all times had a plan. And the sequence, as followers who’ve already binge-watched the entire season will know, concluded in dramatic type, however with a lot of unfinished enterprise…

Which forged members would possibly seem in season 5?

Warning: incorporates spoilers from season 4.

The unstable nature of the present implies that no character is protected, however listed here are a few who had been nonetheless standing on the finish of season 4.

Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), the fiery and impulsive younger girl is contained in the financial institution with the remaining of the gang.

The Professor (Àlvaro Morte), pulled off the dramatic launch of Lisbon, however acquired an surprising customer within the final moments of season 4.

Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), is free from jail, after The Professor’s crafty plan to launch her labored, however she’s is now contained in the financial institution.

Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), the now disgraced police officer is on a one-woman mission to take down her nemesis The Professor.