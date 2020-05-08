Will there be a season three of Dead to Me on Netflix? Possible release date and news

Dead to Me has returned for an additional extremely addictive sequence of twists, turns and very darkish comedy – and given the present’s extremely bingeable nature, it’s possible many viewers will whiz by way of the episodes in subsequent to no time.

With that in thoughts, the query on everybody’s lips is when Judy and Jen will return for an additional run – right here’s the whole lot we learn about a attainable additional sequence to this point…

Will there be a Dead to Me season 3?

As factor stand now we have no affirmation of one other season, but when the response to season two is anyplace close to as enthusiastic as was the case for the primary run – and we see no good motive why it wouldn’t be – then we’re keen to guess that a third season might very effectively be on the playing cards.

As quickly as we hear something official, we’ll replace this web page accordingly.

Dead to Me season 3 release date

In fact, on condition that a third season is just not but a assure, there are not any official return date as but – so we’ll have to rely on a bit of educated guesswork as a substitute.

There was nearly precisely a yr between the primary season debuting and the arrival of the second run, so underneath regular circumstances it will be protected to assume that there would be a related hole earlier than a third instalment.

Nevertheless, given the continued coronavirus pandemic, the whole lot is of course taking a bit longer than ordinary – with filming a no-go for many of the TV and movie business, so it’s possible that we would have to wait moderately greater than a yr this day trip.

That’s not sure, although – and if we do get wind of any extra concrete news we’ll let you already know immediately.

Dead to Me season Three forged

Given they’re very a lot proper on the coronary heart of the sequence, it appears unlikely the present might proceed with out Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini – and so we will just about financial institution on them main the forged of a potential third run.

We’d count on a lot of the supporting forged to return as effectively, whereas some new faces might additionally be part of. As ordinary, we’ll let you already know extra as we get it…

Dead to Me season Three trailer

Once more, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season – nonetheless, we will make an informed guess at when one may land.

The trailer for the primary season dropped on 1st April 2019, a little over a month earlier than the present’s third Could launch, and we equally received a first look teaser for season two (see under) on 10th April 2020, round a month forward of the present’s eighth Could comeback.

If filming is ready to proceed uninhibited, then look out for the primary footage from season three in early April 2021, forward of a Could 2021 release.

Dead to Me season 2 is streaming now on Netflix