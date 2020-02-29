Will there be a season two of Netflix’s Love Is Blind?

Followers have fallen in love with Netflix’s new relationship present Love Is Blind just about in a single day.

The three-week collection, which includes contestants relationship from particular person pods with a wall between them, has received everybody speaking.

Though {couples} don’t really get to see one another till somebody places a ring on it, we’ve seen contestants drop the L-bomb and speak future plans with one another in a quantity of days, after which get married in underneath three weeks – as seen within the finale.

The present has induced such a frenzy, viewers have known as for season two, and it appears like they may be in luck with the present’s creator hinting at one other collection.

Right here’s every part we all know thus far concerning the second collection…

Will there be a season 2 of Love is Blind?

It’s trying very probably that followers may see a lot extra of the wild relationship present on Netflix, because the present’s creator Chris Coelen desires 11 extra collection.

Chris spoke to Oprahmag.com and informed the publication that there’s a “100 %” chance of Love Is Blind season 2.

“I wish to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?” he mentioned, earlier than admitting he may see the present working for 15 or 20 seasons.

The present’s darkish horse Rory Newbrough – who was really overlooked of filming on the present – has additionally been revealing some clues about a second collection.

Throughout an episode of podcast The LovePod, he informed listeners that producers on the present haven’t solely been mentioning their want for a second season, however have already mentioned the likelihood of increasing to totally different cities and probably different nations too.

When season 2 of Love is Blind out on Netflix?

Because the streaming service is but to verify a second collection, there’s no set launch date but for extra episodes.

Netflix normally waits a couple months earlier than asserting the longer term of its unique reveals, giving the service time to have a look at the present’s scores and normal reputation.

Having mentioned that, following the large success of collection one, it’s impossible that Netflix wouldn’t renew it.

So, followers ought to count on to listen to extra concerning the present’s future from round Could 2020.

And it’s doable collection two may already be underway, as the primary collection – which was produced by Kinetic Content material – was really filmed way back to October 2018.

Paria Sadighi, a producer on the present, mentioned: “We’re eager for a season two! It’s been SO unimaginable partnering with Netflix on a present all of us love a lot.”

Watch this house!

The place will Love Is Blind season 2 be filmed?

Sequence one of the present was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia within the US and Coelen has already confirmed that the notorious pods nonetheless stay within the custom-built set the place we first met our season one {couples}.

Might they make a return to their unique location?

What time will the following episodes of Love is Blind be on Netflix?

5 episodes from the primary collection had been launched on Netflix a day earlier than Valentine’s Day (February 13) and are actually accessible to stream instantly from the positioning.

One other set of episodes dropped on the streaming website on February 20, and the grand finale adopted on February 27.

The subsequent episode will be a reunion present, which is able to air on the streaming website on March 5.

Followers are hoping the present will lastly reply all their questions – a major one being whether or not the {couples} are nonetheless collectively.

What’s occurred thus far on Love is Blind?

The {couples} appeared to be at very totally different levels of their relationship by the tip of episode 5.

Whereas Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett and Kenny and Kelly appeared to be going very easily, there was a little bit of drama for the opposite {couples}.

Initially, Damian didn’t wish to inform Giannina why he was completely happy to “escape” house life, which bothered her.

Nevertheless, he ultimately confided in her and it appears to have introduced them nearer.

Issues weren’t going too nicely between Jessica and Mark both, as Jessica was struggling to get previous her reference to Barnett, who she’d beforehand been attending to know.

She additionally eliminated her engagement ring as a result of she wasn’t certain about their future, nevertheless, nonetheless desires to present her relationship with Mark a go.

In the meantime, Carlton and Diamond had been the primary couple to go away the present means earlier than filming completed in episode 4, after an argument made them realise they weren’t proper for one another.

However, the couple had been despatched on a romantic journey to Mexico, after which made to check out their relationships in the actual world by dwelling collectively and planning their upcoming nuptials.

Their wedding ceremony days lastly got here in episode 10, nevertheless it wasn’t a completely happy ending for everybody, with solely Amber and Barnett and Cameron and Lauren making down the aisle and leaving the present as husband and spouse.

However, are any of the {couples} nonetheless collectively?

We guess all will be revealed on the reunion present!

Love Is Blind collection one is accessible to stream on Netflix now – the Love Is Blind reunion particular will air on Thursday fifth March 2020