Will there be a second season of Queen Sono? When will it be released on Netflix?

In recent times Netflix has been making a concerted effort to diversify its catalogue of worldwide programming, and the newest collection to profit from this technique is Queen Sono – the streaming platform’s very first authentic collection from the African continent.

The South African drama, which follows the trials and tribulations confronted within the skilled and private life of a extremely educated feminine spy, was released in 2020 to a broadly optimistic reception from critics.

And with the primary season consisting of a comparatively quick run of simply six episodes, viewers will possible be desperate to know in the event that they will be handled to a second season – and after they may count on to see it. Right here’s every thing we all know thus far…

Will there be a second season of Queen Sono?

Provided that it’s not been lengthy because the first season of Queen Sono landed on Netflix, it received’t be an excessive amount of of a shock that we don’t have any information of a second run being ordered simply but.

There’s no trigger to fret although – that is normal apply for Netflix, and we’ll possible have a higher image of the longer term of the present in the direction of the start of April.

Provided that the primary season ends on one thing off a cliffhanger, there will actually be some upset followers if the present isn’t renewed…

When is Queen Sono season 2 out on Netflix?

With no official renewal introduced but, the perfect we are able to do is take an informed guess at an air date for a potential second collection – and with that in thoughts we’d possible be one other late February launch subsequent 12 months.

Who will be within the forged of Queen Sono season 2?

It might be not possible to think about the present returning with out Pearl Thursi reprising her function because the titular character – so you may most likely rely on her main the forged once more within the occasion of a second season.

Its most likely additionally a protected wager to imagine that many of the primary season’s different stars, together with Vuyo Dabula as black nationalist insurgent chief Shandu Johnson Magwaza and Kate Liquorish as sociopathic villain Ekaterina Gromova.

However one one that received’t be returning is Abigail Kubeka who performed a character that was killed off within the first collection – Queen’s paternal mom Mazet.

Away from the forged, it’s possible that comic Kagiso Lediga, who created, co-wrote and directed the collection, will stay in a distinguished function behind the digital camera going ahead.

What occurred in Queen Sono season 1?

Revolving across the life of the eponymous Particular Operations Group (SOG) agent, the debut season noticed Queen try and steadiness Bond-style spying missions with a tough private life, whereas additionally addressing the dying of her mom – a former anti-apartheid revolutionary chief who was assassinated whereas Queen was nonetheless a little one.

The primary plot of the collection noticed Queen come up in opposition to a Russian safety firm headed up by the sociopathic villain Ekaterina Gromova, who’re financially supporting a black nationalist insurgent group led by ex-SOG agent Shandu.

On the finish of the ultimate episode, regardless of Queen having efficiently prevented a terrorist assault, the first antagonist stays at giant – and furthers her standing as a wanted-woman by brutally murdering Queen’s grandmother, whereas Shandu is turning into more and more radicalised.

All this factors to an thrilling second season – and it will be attention-grabbing to see if the usually uneasy alliance between Shandu and Ekaterina continues…

Queen Sono season 1 is streaming now on Netflix