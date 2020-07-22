Will there be a second season of The Secrets She Retains?

The Secrets She Retains has been a quiet hit for BBC One. The Australian TV thriller stars English actress Laura Carmichael and is about in Sydney, the place a likelihood assembly between two girls in a grocery store – every with a child bump, and the identical due date – units off a chain of occasions with loads of twists and turns.

So after you’ve watched the sixth and last episode, you’ll be questioning: will there be a season two? Right here’s what we all know.

Will there be a season 2 of The Secrets She Retains?

The psychological thriller formally premiered in Australia in April, and was then acquired by the BBC – arriving within the UK on sixth July 2020 as a boxset on iPlayer and a TV broadcast on BBC One.

It’s primarily based on a novel by Michael Robotham, and the collection covers your complete story from the e-book (which itself is impressed by a true story) – so there’s not a ton of scope for a second season. Nonetheless, it’s not been dominated out! If there’s enough curiosity from followers, who is aware of?

What occurred on the finish of The Secrets She Retains?

It was a (broadly) glad ending! After six episodes, child Ben was reunited together with his mom Meghan (Jessica de Gouw) and kidnapper Aggie (Laura Carmichael) was delivered to justice.

Aggie was uncovered as a serial kidnapper who had stalked Meghan following a likelihood encounter in a grocery store, finally taking her child boy Ben and renaming him “Rory”. However in a dramatic last confrontation, the police shot Aggie earlier than she had a likelihood to shoot herself within the head, and he or she was sentenced to jail. (Observe the hyperlink to have the Secrets She Retains ending defined)

What may occur subsequent?



Whereas the drama finishes with most of the unfastened ends tied up, it additionally nonetheless leaves us with questions.

The massive one is: if Aggie ever will get out of jail, what’s going to occur? Will she nonetheless love child “Rory” and will she attempt to kidnap him once more? In any case, she’s nonetheless emotionally tied to the boy, and he or she’s nonetheless jealous of Meghan.

And: what about Meghan and Jack’s marriage? Will they be capable of transfer on from Jack’s affair? And maybe extra intriguingly, will the reality about Meghan’s affair with Simon ever emerge – and the truth that child Ben would possibly not be Jack’s organic little one in spite of everything?

Additionally: what’s going to be the implications of this for Hayden? Is it throughout between him and Aggie?

It’s potential that we’ll simply need to reside with these questions, however we will’t assist questioning in regards to the subsequent chapter within the story.

What’s The Secrets She Retains about?

“In an prosperous Sydney suburb, two girls have a likelihood encounter in a grocery store,” the official synopsis reads. “Agatha works within the grocery store as a shelf-stacker while Meghan is a ‘mummy blogger’ on the rise.”

The pair develop an surprising bond, however “their lives on radically completely different trajectories. Agatha subsists simply above the poverty line in a grubby flat with few actual pals,” whereas “Meghan is comfortably higher center class.”

Nonetheless, there’s one thing “off-balance” about Agatha, and because the collection continues there are darkish secrets and techniques and transgressions – dedicated by each girls – that may be laid naked…

The Secrets She Retains solid

Laura Carmichael (Girl Edith from Downton Abbey) performs Agatha Fyfle, starring reverse Jessica de Gouw as Meghan Shaughnessy and Michael Dorman as Meghan’s husband Jack.

Different characters embody Rhea (Jenni Baird), Simon (Ryan Corr) and Hayden (Michael Sheasby).

The Secrets She Retains is accessible to observe now on BBC iPlayer