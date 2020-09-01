Will there be a second series of All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5?

Even earlier than Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small remake hits our screens, the group is already trying forward – to series two and past.

The drama is predicated on the novels by James Herriot (aka Alf Wight), which had been beforehand tailored as a film in 1974 and then made into a seven-season series for the BBC between 1979 and 1990.

Now All Creatures Great and Small is again for a six-part series and a Christmas particular this time starring Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse. Set within the Yorkshire Dales, it follows newly-trained veterinary assistant and ‘fish out of water’ James Herriot (Ralph) who lands a job at a rural veterinary follow with eccentric boss Siegfried Farnon (West).

Talking concerning the influence of coronavirus, govt producer Colin Callender mentioned: “There may be a weird, barely odd silver lining for us, as a result of we’re utilizing this time to fee Ben Vanstone [the writer] and the writing group to work on season two, with the hope of getting again into manufacturing within the New 12 months on the second season. And so we’re in a position to make use of this lockdown interval to work on the event and script growth.”

He added: “Ben [Frow, head of Channel 5] has already mentioned he desires a second season; Masterpiece who’re taking part in this in America within the New 12 months, they need a second season; all3media, who’re our monetary companions, they need a second season. So all of us hope it will turn out to be a common half of the Channel 5 schedule, and we’re utilizing this time to develop the subsequent season.”

Throwing Channel 5’s weight behind the thought of a second season, Frow advised press: “I used to be the primary one to go, oh we must always be doing this once more – we must always undoubtedly be doing this. We are going to discover a method to do it once more. Look, no matter occurs we’re going to do it once more.

“I’d by no means predict if it’s going to be a scores smash, however I do consider it couldn’t be higher timing and we’ve definitely performed all we are able to to make it work… I believe it’s an essential piece of our portfolio. I believe it’s one thing that we must always have amongst our drama combine and I’m very proud of it, and I believe – I don’t prefer to predict and I don’t prefer to assume, however I’m optimistic about it.”

Frow additionally raised the prospect of a number of future series, even past the purpose the place the fabric from the unique books runs out (because it has with Name the Midwife).

“We will certainly do a second series,” he mentioned. “And a third! And wouldn’t it be good if we might do a fourth and a fifth and simply – what number of series of Downton Abbey had been there? Fairly a lot. And we simply hold going, we are able to go into the ’40s and then we are able to go to the ’50s and then we begin making it up, a bit like Name the Midwife.”

The forged are additionally on board. “The place your character can go subsequent is a actually thrilling dialog to have,” Callum Woodhouse mentioned, whereas Samuel West mused: “It’s odd truly how little you get the prospect as an actor to play a character for a whereas. And once they’re as essential as these ones, the likelihood of doing it for multiple would simply be great.”

All Creatures Great and Small begins on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at 9pm on Channel 5. Try what else is on with our TV Information.