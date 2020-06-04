Will there be a second series of Code 404? When will it be launched?

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays are in all probability each greatest identified for his or her extra severe, dramatic roles – however the pair have loved a profitable sojourn into comedy with their newest series, Code 404.

The present – described by Mays as like a combination between Brief Circuit and Some Moms Do Have ’em – has turn into Sky’s most watched comedy in eight years, with followers captivated by the story of a police officer who’s introduced again to life utilizing synthetic intelligence.

However will it return for a second series? Right here’s every little thing we all know thus far…

Will there be a series 2 of Code 404?

Excellent news – the series has been confirmed for a return, which in all probability isn’t too shocking given the spectacular viewing figures the primary run has managed to drag in.

In Might 2020, Sky launched a assertion claiming, “Code 404 launched on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV on 29th April with a cumulative seven-day viewers of 1.9m viewers for the opening episode, making it Sky’s greatest comedy launch in eight years.

“The present can also be Sky’s fastest-binged unique comedy field set ever, with over 360,000 viewers watching the entire six-episode series earlier than Episode 2 aired on linear tv.”

When will series 2 of Code 404 air?

There’s no phrase but on after we can count on a second series to air, however we’d think about the earliest we will hope for is Spring 2021.

In fact, there’s a likelihood that the discharge date may be delayed by the continuing coronavirus pandemic – plans are in place for UK manufacturing to begin up once more with security measures in place, however it is prone to be a whereas earlier than capturing schedules can correctly resume – so we might have to attend barely longer for a second run.

Code 404 series 2 solid: Who will return?

Given the present revolves round them, we will be fairly certain that Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays will be returning for the subsequent series.

Mays informed Good Morning Britain that he was “thrilled” to be capable of return as his character DI John Main, whereas Stephen Graham beforehand informed RadioTimes.com that engaged on the present was “probably the most enjoyable I’ve ever had on a set” – so it appears doubtless that he’ll leap on the likelihood to proceed the story.

Past these two, we’d count on Anna Maxwell Martin to return as Kelly, whereas a number of of the supporting solid from final outing are additionally prone to characteristic – so count on to see extra of Steve Oram (Sightseers), Amanda Payton (Trial and Error), Michelle Greenidge (After Life) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders).

