Will there be a second series of Code 404? When will it be launched?

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays may be greatest recognized for his or her extra severe, dramatic roles – however the pair proved they each have comedy chops as properly within the first series of hit comedy present Code 404.

The present – described by Mays as like a combination between Brief Circuit and Some Moms Do Have ’em – has change into Sky’s most watched comedy in eight years, with followers captivated by the story of a police officer who’s introduced again to life utilizing synthetic intelligence.

Learn on for all the pieces we all know in regards to the subsequent run up to now.

Will there be a series 2 of Code 404?

Excellent news – the series has been confirmed for a return, which in all probability isn’t too stunning given the spectacular viewing figures the primary run has managed to tug in.

In Could 2020, Sky launched a assertion saying: “Code 404 launched on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV on 29th April with a cumulative seven-day viewers of 1.9m viewers for the opening episode, making it Sky’s largest comedy launch in eight years.

“The present can be Sky’s fastest-binged authentic comedy field set ever, with over 360,000 viewers watching the entire six-episode series earlier than Episode 2 aired on linear tv.”

Right here’s hoping series two can match that success!

When will series 2 of Code 404 air?

There’s no phrase but on once we can anticipate a second series to air, however we’d think about the earliest we will hope for is Spring 2021.

The excellent news is that manufacturing on the present is underway once more regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, with Daniel Mays tweeting a photograph of himself in costume as DI John Main in August 2020 – captioning the snap: “Again within the saddle after 7 months away. DI John Main reporting for responsibility.”

As at all times we’ll maintain you up to date with the most recent developments.

Code 404 series 2 forged: Who will return?

Given the present revolves round them, it was at all times doubtless that Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays would be returning for the subsequent series – and that seems to be the case.

Mays informed Good Morning Britain that he was “thrilled” to be capable of return as his character DI John Main, whereas in a chat with RadioTimes.com, Stephen Graham spoke of the enjoyable he had on the present – so it appears doubtless that he’ll bounce on the likelihood to proceed the story.

Past these two, we’d anticipate Anna Maxwell Martin to return as Kelly, whereas a number of of the supporting forged from final day out are additionally more likely to characteristic – so anticipate to see extra of Steve Oram (Sightseers), Amanda Payton (Trial and Error), Michelle Greenidge (After Life) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders).

There’s additionally a likelihood some new faces might be part of the forged – we’ll maintain you up to date as and once we hear extra!

