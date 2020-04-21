Will there be a second series of Netflix’s Too Hot to Deal with?

Too Hot To Deal with – the courting competitors with an abstinence twist – solely landed on Netflix final Friday, 17th April, however viewers are already asking for extra of the rule-breaking, actual connections and robotic Lana that noticed in series one.

Right here’s the whole lot we find out about Too Hot to Deal with season two…

Will there be a second season?

Netflix has not but introduced whether or not a second series of the courting competitors/retreat is within the works, nevertheless Love Is Blind – a comparable actuality success for the platform – was renewed for 2 extra series so let’s hope that Too Hot To Deal with will get the identical remedy.

The present’s narrator Desiree Burch hinted at a second series, telling RadioTimes.com that she would return for series two “in a heartbeat”. She added that she would be curious to see if the present would come with LGBT contestants and singles from different international locations.

When will it be launched on Netflix?

If a second series of the courting competitors is commissioned, we might have to wait a whereas for a recent batch of contestants. The primary series was filmed in March and April of final 12 months – confirmed by Chloe Veitch to her Instagram followers: “It was filmed final 12 months. I’ve actually waited a complete 12 months for it to come out.”

If the primary series is something to go by, Too Hot To Deal with series two received’t be hitting Netflix anytime quickly.

The place will it be filmed?

A second series of Too Hot To Deal with might be filmed on the identical location as the primary – a personal property in Mexico. The 10 commitment-phobes spent 4 weeks at secluded haven Casa Tau within the Punta Mita area of the South American nation, surrounded by over 9 miles of Pacific Ocean seashores.

Nevertheless, with the coronavirus outbreak disrupting industries internationally, together with actuality TV manufacturing, journey might be dominated out for brand new single contestants within the foreseeable future. Selection reported final week that Love Island producers are making ready for a series seven to be filmed within the UK due to COVID-19, so it’s doable that Too Hot To Deal with might observe go well with – though this may increasingly be onerous to do with a global forged.

What occurred final series?

Too Hot To Deal with’s first series noticed ten singles seek for love at a sunny seaside villa in a bid to win the $100,000 jackpot underneath one situation – no sexual exercise.

All through the eight-part series, we noticed the contestants wrestle to maintain it of their pants, with some succeeding however a few failing miserably. With deductions being made to the prize pot each time the foundations are damaged, the whole quantity sunk down to $50,000 at one level (primarily thanks to Harry and Francesca), though the pair got the chance to earn the cash again.

As a consequence, the remaining members of the group cut up the $75,000 jackpot between them – going dwelling with $7,500 every (£6,080).

Solely two sturdy {couples} left the retreat as an merchandise – Francesca and Harry, and Rhonda and Sharron – which is unsurprising contemplating that each {couples} value their fellow contestants essentially the most cash.

The series additionally noticed the late arrival of 4 new singles – Bryce Hirschberg, Lydia Clyma, Madison Wyborny and Kori Sampson, though the latter two have been eradicated from the retreat together with troublemaker Haley Cureton. Matthew ‘Jesus’ Smith voluntarily walked away from the competitors in episode six after struggling to discover love however feeling glad along with his progress on the present.

Too Hot To Deal with season one is offered to stream on Netflix now. In case you’re searching for extra to watch try our TV information.