Will there be a second series of The Big Flower Fight on Netflix?

Since its current debut on Netflix, new competitors present The Big Flower Flight has attracted plentiful consideration for its barely bonkers premise – with its whimsical nature inviting comparisons with The Nice British Bake Off.

And after bingeing by way of the primary series, viewers may be questioning once they can subsequent feast their eyes on some extravagant botanical sculptures.

Right here’s all we learn about a potential second series to this point…

Will there be a second series of The Big Flower Fight?

There’s not been any information of a potential renewal but – however Netflix usually waits till not less than a month after the premiere of a new present earlier than making any choice about its future, and it’s potential this era will be even longer than normal taking into account the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Jim Moir, aka Vic Reeves, actually hopes the present will be renewed – solely telling RadioTimes.com, “Undoubtedly, completely… hopefully and fingers crossed we’re doing it once more subsequent yr!”

When would a second series of The Big Flower Fight?

If the present was to be renewed, it appears probably that it would hope to observe the sample set by different exhibits of its ilk (resembling The Nice British Bake Off) and air on the similar time yearly – so we might guess that within the occasion of a series two one other mid-Might launch may be a good wager.

In fact, as is the case for almost each present presently, we do not know what impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on a capturing schedule for a additional run – so it stays to be seen if which may have an effect on the discharge of one other series.

Will Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou return for a second series?

Given the rapport the pair struck up in the course of the first series – and Reeves’s claims that he hopes to return – we think about that any future series would see a return for the hosts.

Each indicated that they totally loved the method within the first series, with Reeves describing it as ” rather more than a gardening present” and Demetriou including, “the entire scale of the present was simply one thing I’ve by no means seen earlier than. It was unimaginable. ”

How one can apply for The Big Flower Fight series 2

With no series 2 formally introduced but, an software course of has not but begun – however relaxation assured we are going to publish some info right here as quickly it turns into obtainable…

For those who’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV Information.