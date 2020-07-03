Will there be a second series of The First Staff? When will it air?

A soccer sitcom from the pen of The Inbetweeners writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, The First Staff has reached the tip of its first season after six episodes.

The comedy has had one thing of a combined crucial reception so are we prone to see a return for hapless teammates Benji, Jack and Mattie?

Right here’s the whole lot we find out about a potential second run…

Will The First Staff return for a second series?

As of but, there has been no announcement about a potential second series – it’s seemingly that BBC bosses will be analysing viewing figures as they appear to make a resolution relating to the present’s future.

The series launched with nearly 600,000 viewers, however in a single day rankings dipped to lower than 300,000 for later episodes.

That stated, the tip of the primary series actually leaves the present open for a second installment, with terrifying membership veteran Petey taking the reigns because the membership’s new supervisor, so there’s undoubtedly loads of scope for all kinds of new humorous situations to play out.

We’ll preserve you up to date as and after we get any information about a additional run.

Ought to the sitcom get a second series, we’d in all probability nonetheless have to attend a whereas earlier than we see it hit our screens.

Underneath regular circumstances it would in all probability be secure to say that it one other outing may arrive a yr after the primary run, however as issues stand, the TV business continues to be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time as we come out of lockdown restrictions stay in place – so it’s anyone’s guess after we might anticipate a potential series two.

The First Staff season 2 solid

Effectively, the present positively couldn’t proceed with out the trio that make up the principle solid – so you possibly can financial institution on Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (Benji), Jake Quick (Mattie) and Jack McMullen (Jack) turning out once more within the occasion of a second series.

We’d additionally anticipate to see Theo Barklem-Biggs to return as newly appointed boss Petey, whereas it’s seemingly that present bosses would hope to entice Will Arnett to return because the membership chairman so as to add that a lot wanted star high quality to the series.

We’d additionally anticipate some new stars to hitch the squad if the series is renewed – we’ll preserve you updated with all the most recent casting developments right here.

The First Staff series 2 trailer

With no renewal introduced but, not to mention a return to filming, a trailer for the potential second series is probably going nonetheless a whereas off at current.

As a tough estimate on while you may anticipate a first teaser, the trailer for The First Staff’s first series (beneath) dropped precisely one month earlier than the present’s premiere on 28th Might.

