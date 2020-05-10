Will there be a second series of Van Der Valk on ITV?

The primary series of ITV’s Van Der Valk reboot consists of simply three episodes, each a standalone detective story starring Marc Warren as a gifted (maverick) Dutch detective. However after the ultimate episode on Sunday 10th March, viewers will be questioning: will Warren be again for extra?

The unique Van Der Valk starred Barry Foster in the principle position and ran for a whole of 5 series, three of them within the 1970s after which two extra within the early 90s.

So may we see much more Van Der Valk in future…? Right here’s what we all know:

Will there be one other series of Van Der Valk?

Perhaps! Three extra feature-length episodes are already in growth – however whether or not they get made relies upon on whether or not ITV recommissions Van Der Valk for a second series.

Author Chris Murray advised RadioTimes.com: “We’re creating some scripts for 3 extra movies, hopefully, if we get to – as soon as the virus lifts, hopefully.

“One is about on the earth of the diamond business, as a result of Amsterdam is legendary for its historical past of being town of diamonds. There’s a squatting story which once more got here out of the historical past of Amsterdam having a custom of squatting, after which the ultimate one goes to be about classical music, which once more town has a very vibrant classical music scene.”

He additionally mentioned the areas that he hopes present showcase in future, explaining: “Hopefully by the top of these three episodes, and if there are any extra we do, individuals on the one hand are getting a acquainted hit of a metropolis they could know or could need to know – however equally they’re seeing completely different sides to it.”

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.