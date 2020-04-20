Will there be a second wave of coronavirus?

As some nations begin to ease lockdowns, the loss of a vaccine leaves different folks extraordinarily inclined

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

With further nations planning to loosen restrictions imposed as a result of of coronavirus nevertheless UK prime minister Boris Johnson and German chancellor Angela Merkel excited by the potential of a resurgence or 2nd wave, right here’s what everyone knows from the rest of the sector in regards to the probability of Covid-19 coming once more.

Proceed learning…

