Will there be a separate administrator for Chandigarh? Know what the Ministry of House Affairs mentioned

New Delhi: The Union House Ministry on Friday clarified that there is not any proposal into consideration of the Punjab Governor to take over the duty because the Administrator of Chandigarh. The House Ministry additionally rejected Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal's declare that he had taken up the topic with Union House Minister Amit Shah. The ministry termed Badal's apprehensions in regards to the Chandigarh administrator as baseless.

Badal had tweeted on Thursday that he has asked Shah to rethink the verdict of the Central Executive to nominate a full-time administrator for Chandigarh via taking fee from the Punjab Governor. He mentioned that Badal in his assembly with the House Minister on Wednesday had termed it as any other try to dilute Punjab's declare on Chandigarh.

A House Ministry spokesperson mentioned the apprehensions expressed in Badal's tweet had been baseless. "It's clarified that no resolution has been taken via the Central Executive to take the duty of the Governor of Punjab from the Governor of Punjab and no such proposal is into consideration," he mentioned. It's also clarified that Sukhbir Singh Badal has no longer taken up this topic with the Union House Minister.

Badal had mentioned that Chandigarh is an integral a part of Punjab and it will have to be incorporated in its dad or mum state on the earliest.

