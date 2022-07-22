Will there be a sequel to Tomb Raider? Alicia Vikander leaves the ball on the roof of Amazon

The technology giant took over the reins of MGM a few months ago, the film’s production company.

More than four years have passed since the theatrical release of Tomb Raider, the film adaptation of the video game of the same name released in 2013, and although the development of a second installment was confirmed very soon, everything seems to indicate that the plans of MGM with the franchise are, at the very least, on hiatus, although its protagonist, Alicia Vikander, makes it clear that she is fully ready to reprise the role.

“I think both Misha Green and I have been prepared [para la película]but the decision is in the hands of another person to be honest”, the Swedish actress was happy when asked by Entertainment Weekly about the status of the project. Let us remember that the producer of the film, MGM, has become part of Amazon after the billionaire purchase of the film studio responsible for the Bond saga.

The first Tomb Raider came in 2018 grossing 257 million dollarsAlthough not as much as Netflix, Amazon has been very inclined to dedicate a hole in its grill to video game adaptations. That is the case of Fallout, which began filming this week, but there has also been an interest in bringing Mass Effect to the small screen and another project with God of War is underway. Will Lara Croft have a place among all these productions of the technological giant?

In previous statements, Vikander commented that before the pandemic they had everything ready to start filming Tomb Raider: Obsidian. However, the health crisis has largely passed and the purchase and sale of MGM by Amazon seems to have disrupted the plans that the previous leadership of the legendary studio had. The first Tomb Raider, let’s remember, made $275 million at the box office.

