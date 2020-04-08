Will there be a series 3 of BBC daytime drama London Kills?

London Kills follows a homicide squad within the capital led by DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer).

Every episode focuses on a completely different case, with one overarching story about David’s spouse, Sarah, who went lacking firstly of series one and who he’s been trying to find ever since.

Will there be a third series of London Kills?

There was no official announcement from the BBC but about whether or not this gripping daytime drama will return. Watch this area!

Nevertheless, on the finish of series two (*slight spoiler alert!*) we did lastly have a conclusion to the ‘the place is Sarah?’ storyline. Does that imply that is the tip for our quartet of detectives? Or might they arrive again for extra?

What has occurred up to now in London Kills?

The ultimate episode of series two noticed David lastly uncover the place his spouse Sarah had been all this time.

His colleague, Detective Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick), revealed he had a supply that claimed to have seen Sarah nonetheless alive however being held in opposition to her will in a basement whereas he was committing a housebreaking.

David rushed to the handle to seek out an deserted child and a physique within the freezer. The physique within the deep-freeze seems to be Phoebe, the proprietor of the home and the mom of the toddler.

She lived together with her brother, Philip, who suffers from psychological well being points – however who was in a position to clarify how he met Sarah. And most significantly, he might reveal the place she was now.

The staff raced to the graveyard the place Philip left the drugged Sarah, and located her alive – however solely simply.

Who’s within the solid of London Kills?

DI David Bradford – Hugo Speer

DS Vivienne Cole – Sharon Small

Detective Rob Brady – Bailey Patrick

Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald – Tori Allen-Martin