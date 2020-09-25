Series three of fishing series Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is coming to an finish this week, with Bob and Paul packing away their buckets of bait and fishing traces till subsequent time.

The BBC Two series has seen the comedy duo fish all around the UK, from the River Tweed on the Scottish border to South East England’s River Lea, however what’s in retailer for series 4 if the present will return for an additional outing on the boat?

Right here’s all the pieces you could learn about Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4.

Will there be a series 4 of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

BBC Two has not but introduced whether or not comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will choosing up their fishing poles as soon as extra for a fourth series of their entertaining present – however we’ll preserve you up to date when the broadcaster does so.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4 launch date

Whereas Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing has not but been renewed for series 4, whether it is, it’s more likely to air on BBC Two in the summertime of 2021 (COVID-19 allowing).

Series one started airing in June 2018, whereas each series two and three began in August 2019 and 2020 respectively – subsequently, it’s doubtless that we’ll see one other six episodes of the fishing comics in August 2021.

What’s Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

(*4*)

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing debuted in 2018, with comedians Bob Mortimer (Vic and Bob) and Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul) fishing in numerous components of the UK.

The duo began the pastime collectively once they each discovered that they have been affected by fairly severe coronary heart issues, and Whitehouse invited Mortimer to go fishing with him.

“I’ve by no means felt something prefer it,” Mortimer informed the RadioTimes.com in 2018. “There comes a second while you realise that you just’ve stated nothing for an hour and a half. I haven’t considered the rest. I haven’t nervous concerning the previous, or future. I didn’t discover out till later that it was simply a ruse to get me again into life. That he’d been conspiring with [his wife] Lisa.”

During the last three series, the pair have fished throughout Britain while having a good outdated chat and searching for totally different species of fish.

Who’s in Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

BBC Two’s Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing stars UK comedy legends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

Paul Whitehouse is greatest often known as one half of the comedy duo Harry & Paul with Harry Enfield, and starred in sketch comedy series The Quick Present. He has since appeared in movies Alice in Wonderland, The Dying of Stalin and The Private Historical past of David Copperfield.

Bob Mortimer is a component of comedy double act Vic and Bob with Vic Reeves but in addition makes common appearances throughout the panel reveals in addition to Taskmaster, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Would I Mislead You and A League of Their Personal.

Series 1, 2 and 3 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing can be found to look at on BBC iPlayer. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.