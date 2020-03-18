Will there be a third series of BBC drama The Split?

The Cut up has made a long-awaited return to our screens, with Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Barry Atsma giving us lots extra drama in series two.

However is there to extra to return? With the complete second series now streaming on iPlayer, right here’s what we all know up to now.

Will there be a third series of The Cut up?

No phrase from the BBC simply but!

The second series was introduced simply after the primary one got here to an finish again in Might 2018. And whereas the entire of The Cut up series two is obtainable on BBC iPlayer as a boxset already, the six-part drama doesn’t truly end its weekly run on BBC One till Tuesday 17th March.

So we’ll be hoping for information someday after that ultimate episode… if we’re fortunate.

Might there be one other series of The Cut up?

Sure! If the BBC is eager to make one other series, the present’s author and stars are all on board.

Creator and author Abi Morgan mentioned: “This present’s at all times been conceived as three, so I actually hope we get to the following series.”

Annabel Scholey, who performs Nina Defoe, added: “There’s positively a lot of cliffhangers on the finish, sure, so we’re hoping for one more one.”

Nicola Walker, who performs Hannah, additionally confirmed she hoped for a third series – whereas Stephen Mangan joked: “Yeah, if we’re all nonetheless alive on the finish of the second series…”

The Cut up series 1-2 can be found now on BBC iPlayer