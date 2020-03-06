Will there be a third series of BBC drama The Split?

The Break up has made a long-awaited return to our screens, with Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Barry Atsma giving us a lot extra drama in series two.

However is there to extra to come back? With your complete second series now streaming on iPlayer, right here’s what we all know to this point.

Will there be a third series of The Break up?

No phrase from the BBC simply but!

The second series was introduced simply after the primary one got here to an finish again in Could 2018. And whereas the entire of The Break up series two is on the market on BBC iPlayer as a boxset already, the six-part drama doesn’t really end its weekly run on BBC One till Tuesday 17th March.

So we’ll be hoping for information someday after that ultimate episode… if we’re fortunate.

Might there be one other series of The Break up?

Sure! If the BBC is eager to make one other series, the present’s author and stars are all on board.

Creator and author Abi Morgan mentioned: “This present’s all the time been conceived as three, so I actually hope we get to the subsequent series.”

Annabel Scholey, who performs Nina Defoe, added: “There’s undoubtedly a lot of cliffhangers on the finish, sure, so we’re hoping for an additional one.”

Nicola Walker, who performs Hannah, additionally confirmed she hoped for a third series – whereas Stephen Mangan joked: “Yeah, if we’re all nonetheless alive on the finish of the second series…”

The Break up series 1-2 can be found now on BBC iPlayer