Will there be a Top Boy season 4? Forged, release date, trailer for Netflix series

Following a six-year hiatus, Top Boy returned in 2019 – making the leap from Channel Four to Netflix. With super-fan Drake on board as an govt producer for the revival, Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson returned to reprise their roles as friends-turned-enemies-turned-uneasy allies Dushane and Sully.

Probably the most epic season of Top Boy but, spanning 10 episodes, noticed Dushane flee Jamaica and return to Summerhouse to appease a harmful drug lord, solely to search out that his outdated turf has modified in his absence. With Sully recent out of jail, the pair should face a new menace because the younger, ruthless Jamie (Michael Ward) threatens to place them out of enterprise… and worse.

The newest run of episodes ended with Jamie in jail however contemplating an alliance with former foe Dushane, who was as soon as once more at odds with Sully over the techniques he’d used to come back out on prime – framing Jamie’s youthful brothers for a crime they didn’t commit.

So what occurs subsequent? Right here’s all of the important information on Top Boy’s future.

Will there be a Top Boy season 4?

Sure! Netflix confirmed there will be one other season of Top Boy in February 2020.

Confirmed: Top Boy s2 is going on!! What we are able to let you know: – manufacturing begins this spring

– Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will return (!)

– ???? — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) February 26, 2020

The information was additionally confirmed on govt producer Drake’s Instagram. The rapper was instrumental in bringing the present again to life after turning into a fan in 2014.

In 2017, Netflix introduced that they’d fee two new seasons of Top Boy following Channel 4’s cancellation of the series again in 2013.

Following the primary two seasons (now retroactively referred to by the subtitle Summerhouse), series creator Ronan Bennett produced a relaunch of the present selecting up after the occasions of season two and that includes the return of Dushane and firm.

Season three was launched in September 2019 to important acclaim.

When is Top Boy season Four launched on Netflix?

Drake confirmed that a fourth season of Top Boy will drop someday in 2020 – responding to an Instagram put up from GRM Every day asking if the present would return this yr, Drake replied “In fact”.

It’s as but unclear if the present’s manufacturing was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether or not this may impose a delay on the present’s return.

Who’s within the solid of Top Boy season 4?

Dushane (performed by Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson), Jamie (Michael Ward) and Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, additionally identified by her stage title Little Simz) and Jaq (the BAFTA-nominated Jasmine Jobson) are all anticipated to return for the present’s fourth run.

Different recurring characters we’d count on to see once more embrace Sully’s cousin Jermaine Newton (Ashley Thomas), Dushane’s brother Chris (Richie Campbell) and drug provider Lizzie (Lisa Dwan), whereas Lee (Josef Altin) and Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) – who have been posing as drug addicts however have been later revealed to be undercover officers investigating Dushane and Sully – are additionally a strong wager to return.

The third season additionally noticed a transient look from Gem Mustapha (Giacomo Mancini), who was a central figures within the present’s first two seasons alongside along with his buddy Ra’Nell Smith (Malcolm Kamulete). It’s doable that Gem may make one other cameo, whereas Ra’Nell’s destiny after season two has additionally been left tantalisingly unresolved…

Top Boy season 4 trailer

There’s no signal of a trailer but for Top Boy’s fourth season – as a tough estimate of when the primary teaser may drop, Netflix launched its first teaser for season three (see under) in April 2019, some 5 months earlier than the brand new episodes dropped, although a full-length trailer didn’t arrive until August, round a month previous to the launch.

The place is Top Boy filmed?

Whereas set in Hackney, Top Boy is primarily filmed in Kent (Thanet, Ramsgate). Contemplating information on season 4 is scarce, we are able to solely assume a return to the well-established areas, in addition to some not used for the series earlier than.

Top Boy season Four spoilers

By the top of the third season, Dushane had proposed a partnership with Jamie, who’s now behind bars after taking the autumn for a crime he didn’t commit to guard his household.

Dushane and Sully’s friendship can also be fraught as a consequence of Dushane framing Jamie’s brothers, so the brand new partnership may create much more rigidity between the pair.

It was additionally revealed that addicts Sarah and Lee have been really undercover brokers who’re investigating Dushane, so the present prime boy will possible really feel the warmth in season 4.

Netflix

Top Boy’s creator and author Ronan Bennett has additionally revealed that future episodes will proceed to discover a extra delicate facet to Sully, who was left reeling in season three after watching his buddy/surrogate son Jason (Ricky Smarts) die in an arson assault.

“Definitely we’re taking that a step additional within the new season!” Bennett stated of Sully’s newly-glimpsed vulnerability.

Is Top Boy ending after season 4?

Top Boy was resurrected by Netflix for two seasons, with the primary being launched in late 2019 and the second due later this yr.

Provided that the streaming service hasn’t explicitly stated that season 4 will be the final, that strongly implies that a fifth season will be commissioned. The opposite factor to think about is that Netflix has all the time been hesitant to disclose viewing figures for their content material, so we’re but to know the way happy they’re with the latest outing: season three.

Take a look at our lists of the greatest series on Netflix and the greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information