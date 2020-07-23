Will there be a Top Boy season 4? Solid, release date, trailer for Netflix series

Top Boy returned to our screens in 2019 following a six-year break, with Netflix – and government producer Drake – reviving the present following its earlier cancellation.

The brand new episodes noticed Dushane (Ashley Walters) returned from exile to his residence in London to reclaim his throne within the extremely profitable drug market. Teaming up along with his previous accomplice – and someday rival – Sully (Kane Robinson), who can be returning to the identical streets after his personal type of exile – jail – involves an finish, the pair should face younger, hungry and ruthless gang chief Jamie (Micheal Ward), the whose ambitions depart no place for Dushane and Sully.

However what’s subsequent following Dushane and Sully’s large comeback? Right here’s every thing we all know to this point about Top Boy’s future.

Will there be a Top Boy season 4?

Sure! Netflix confirmed there will be one other season of Top Boy in February 2020.

Confirmed: Top Boy s2 is going on!! What we will let you know: – manufacturing begins this spring

– Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will return (!)

The information was additionally confirmed on government producer Drake’s Instagram. The rapper was instrumental in bringing the present again to life after turning into a fan in 2014.

In 2017, Netflix introduced that they might fee two new seasons of Top Boy following Channel 4’s cancellation of the series again in 2013.

Following the primary two seasons (now retroactively referred to by the subtitle Summerhouse), series creator Ronan Bennett produced a relaunch of the present choosing up after the occasions of season two and that includes the return of Dushane and firm.

Season three was launched in September 2019 to vital acclaim.

When is Top Boy season Four launched on Netflix?

Drake confirmed that a fourth season of Top Boy will drop someday in 2020 – responding to an Instagram submit from GRM Every day asking if the present would return this 12 months, Drake replied “After all”.

Who’s within the forged of Top Boy season 4?

Netflix has confirmed Dushane (performed by Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson), newcomer Jamie (Michael Ward) and Shelley (Little Simz) would be again for the series’ fourth run. There’s no phrase but on whether or not there will be any shift within the current forged’s respective roles as common or recurring characters.

Top Boy season 4 trailer

There’s no signal of a trailer but for Top Boy’s fourth season – as a tough estimate of when the primary teaser would possibly drop, Netflix launched its first teaser for season three in April 2019, some 5 months earlier than the brand new episodes dropped, although a full-length trailer (see under) didn’t arrive until August, round a month previous to the launch.

The place is Top Boy filmed?

Whereas set in Hackney, Top Boy is primarily filmed in Kent (Thanet, Ramsgate). Contemplating data on season 4 is scarce, we will solely assume a return to the well-established places, in addition to some not used for the series earlier than.

Top Boy season Four spoilers

By the tip of the third season, Dushane had proposed a partnership with Jamie, who’s now behind bars after taking the autumn for a crime he didn’t commit to guard his household.

Dushane and Sully’s friendship can be fraught on account of Sully killing Dris, so the brand new partnership may create much more stress between the pair.

It was additionally revealed that addicts Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) and Lee (Josef Altin) have been really undercover brokers who’re investigating Dushane, so the present high boy will seemingly really feel the warmth in season 4.

Top Boy’s creator and author Ronan Bennett has additionally revealed that future episodes will proceed to discover a extra delicate facet to Sully, who was left reeling in season three after watching his good friend/surrogate son Jason (Ricky Smarts) die in an arson assault.

“Definitely we’re taking that a step additional within the new season!” Bennett mentioned of Sully’s newly-glimpsed vulnerability.

Is Top Boy ending after season 4?

The one data we have now is that Top Boy was resurrected by Netflix for two seasons, with the primary being launched in late 2019 and the second due later this 12 months.

On condition that the streaming service hasn’t explicitly mentioned that season 4 will be the final, that strongly implies that a fifth season will be commissioned. The opposite factor to contemplate is that Netflix has at all times been hesitant to disclose viewing figures for their content material, so we’re but to understand how happy they’re with the newest outing: season three.

