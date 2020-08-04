Will there be a Wentworth Prison season 8?

Australian jail drama Wentworth is coming again for season eight, after the present’s passionate fanbase have been ready to put it aside from an premature finish.

A remake of Prisoner: Cell Block H, the sequence follows a group of incarcerated ladies and the lengths they go to with a purpose to survive.

Whereas common in its native nation, the sequence has additionally acquired a massive abroad following because of its broadcast in 158 totally different international territories.

It was this fan power that helped reverse Foxtel’s determination to axe the present after sequence seven, as a substitute pushing on with two extra concluding seasons – that see the return of a fearsome villain.

Right here’s every part that you must learn about Wentworth season eight:

When is Wentworth season Eight on TV?

Season eight of Wentworth will premiere within the UK on 5STAR on Wednesday fifth August at 10pm and can air weekly from then on.

What is going to occur in Wentworth season 8?

It appears set to be one other robust yr for the characters in Wentworth, as they deal with the stunning return of sadistic warden Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson, final seen getting buried alive for her heinous crimes.

The implications for Vera Bennett, Will Jackson and Jake Stewart, who labored collectively to lure her into that demise lure, are fairly huge – will any of them make it out alive?

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, actress Pamela Rabe stated: “Relaxation assured Ferguson has a fairly sturdy agenda, and she or he shouldn’t be completely satisfied! There are individuals who deserve a little bit of payback.

“They higher be careful, that evil threesome are significantly in her sights. Maybe her relationship with Vera goes again the longest, however she has sturdy, advanced dynamics with all three. They’ve all bought one thing on one another.”

Who’s within the forged of Wentworth season 8?

Season eight sees the return of many Wentworth legends, together with Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins and Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak.

As well as, the sequence is including a variety of new faces to its forged, together with its first ever transgender character Insurgent ‘Reb’ Keane, who will be performed by Zoe Terakes.

Reb is sentenced to time in Wentworth after an armed theft, accompanied by romantic companion Lou Kelly, a former high canine on the jail who will waste no time earlier than rattling cages.

Anticipate to satisfy Jane Corridor because the model new Basic Supervisor Ann Reynolds, who hopes to take away Will from the service as soon as and for all.

Is Wentworth ending after season 8?

Thankfully not! However the finish isn’t far-off, as Wentworth will come to a shut with its ninth season, at present scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Wentworth season eight premieres on 5STAR on Wednesday fifth August at 10pm. In the event you’re in search of one thing else to observe, try our TV Information.