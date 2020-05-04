The second season of Netflix’s After Life ended on an ambiguous notice, with Tony (Ricky Gervais) nonetheless struggling to deal with his grief whilst he was supplied a brand new glimmer of hope.

Is that the top of the story? Or is there extra to return from Tony and the eccentric residents of Tambury? Right here’s all the things you have to find out about a possible third outing for Gervais’s acclaimed collection. **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR ALL SIX EPISODES OF SEASON TWO**

Will there be an After Life season 3 on Netflix?

There’s no official phrase but on a 3rd season – although that’s not stunning, with Netflix sometimes ready round a month earlier than making a call on the way forward for certainly one of its authentic collection.

Cindy Holland – VP of Content material Acquisition – has stated that whereas Netflix “completely” checks the in a single day efficiency of its reveals, she and her colleagues await 28 days till deciding whether or not a present has reached its targets.

The truth is, season two was introduced on third April 2019, rather less than a month after After Life initially launched (on eighth March 2019). The earliest we would anticipate a season three announcement, then, would be late Could 2020.

The excellent news is that, regardless of wrapping up earlier tasks like The Workplace, Extras and Derek after two collection and a particular (or pair of specials), Ricky Gervais is open to the concept of a 3rd season of After Life – as long as folks demand it.

Gervais advised RadioTimes.com and different press: “For the primary time ever, I might do a collection three, as a result of the world’s so wealthy, I like the characters, I like all of the actors in it, I like my character, I like the city, I like the themes… I like the canine!

“So I might do a 3rd, nevertheless it’s obtained to be an actual demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna simply do it. “

He continued: “I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it simply to receives a commission, or as a result of they [Netflix] need one other three hours on their platform. It’s obtained to be that folks actually need extra.

“It’s a extremely daunting process, a 3rd collection… so it’s actually obtained to be needed.”

After Life season 3 launch date: When is it out?

Season two landed on Netflix roughly 13 months after the present’s debut run, so if the streaming service ordered one other season sharpish, it’d be possible for After Life to launch a 3rd batch of episodes on Netflix by spring 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing social distancing measures have put a maintain on most movie and TV manufacturing in the interim – that stated, After Life season two filming didn’t start until September 2019 and if season three eyed an analogous begin date in 2020, it’s attainable that the worst of the disaster may already be behind us.

After Life season 3 solid: Who’s returning?



Natalie Seery



You possibly can anticipate all your After Life solid favourites to return for any third season, together with…

Ricky Gervais (Tony)

Penelope Wilton (Anne)

Ashley Jensen (Emma)

Tom Basden (Matt)

Tony Method (Lenny)

David Earl (Brian)

Joe Wilkinson (“Postman” Pat)

Mandeep Dhillon (Sandy)

Jo Hartley (June)

Roisin Conaty (Roxy)

Diane Morgan (Kath)

Ethan Lawrence (James)

Supporting characters who may return embrace Tracy Ann Oberman because the no-nonsense Rebecca, Paul Kaye because the deranged psychiatrist, and Colin Hoult as wannabe showbiz famous person Ken.

Season two additionally launched Peter Egan as Paul, proprietor of the Tambury Gazette and a possible love curiosity for Anne, one other character who may probably return in future episodes.

Gervais has additionally stated that, whilst time strikes on, Tony’s late spouse Lisa (Kerry Godliman) will stay an “integral” a part of the collection.

“It’s such a wealthy vein: the spouse he’s misplaced, and all of the guilt, and shifting on, and her vs. another person… it’s like, who may evaluate with this good spouse?” he stated. “She’s by no means gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all these issues.”

It’s unclear if David Bradley would be a part of a 3rd season of After Life after his character, Tony’s father Ray, handed away in season two – although there’s undoubtedly the potential for him to reappear in house video footage, a la Lisa.

And, in fact, we’re hoping for heaps extra of Anti as Tony’s canine Brandy!

After Life season 3 trailer

It’s early days with a 3rd season but to be formally green-lit, so clearly there’s no trailer as of but – the season two trailer (see under) dropped slightly over two weeks forward of the season’s launch, so any teaser for the subsequent season possible gained’t be with us until early 2021.

