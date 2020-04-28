Will there be an Our Girl season 5?

The fourth season of Our Woman has come to an finish, with viewers saying goodbye to Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) as the primary character.

It was Georgie’s hardest problem but, with many emotional highs and lows as she looked for solutions concerning the demise of her beloved fiancé Elvis.

However together with her storyline now wrapped up as Georgie discovered a type of peace, what does the long run maintain for BBC One’s navy drama?

Will there be an Our Woman season 5?

The BBC drama has been entertaining viewers because it first made its debut in 2013, that includes two predominant characters in that point: first Molly Dawes (Lacey Turner) who left after two seasons, adopted by Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan).

Nonetheless, with the fourth season drawing Georgie’s story to an in depth, some followers have questioned whether or not her exit may spell the top of the present.

There has but to be an official phrase from the BBC in regards to the present’s standing. That’s to not say a fifth season received’t be taking place although. Showrunner Tony Grounds confirmed in April that the BBC has “but to resolve” on the way forward for the collection.

“Properly, I don’t know, we’ll see this one exit after which we’ll, you understand, see what occurs,” he mentioned at a press screening forward of season 4. “I imply, I don’t suppose it’s honest to the BBC to resolve till one thing’s gone on and, that’s the best way it really works,” he defined.

Our Woman season 5 forged: Who will return?

All we all know for sure up to now is that Michelle Keegan received’t be reprising her position if the BBC green-lights Our Woman season 5. After two years on the present, she’s determined to maneuver onto new tasks. However the actress just lately teased that there are loads of different stars out there who may fill her sneakers. “[I’ve got] nobody in thoughts, however there are so many nice actresses out there now,” she advised the Categorical. “Now they’ll, you understand, step into the position and produce one thing utterly totally different and thrilling to the present.” Might Georgie’s alternative be season 4’s Mimi (Amy-Leigh Hickman)? Will ex-EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa play a brand new lead character, as has been rumoured? Possibly producers may even give Dani Dyer one other shot? Lacey Turner has additionally admitted that she’d be pleased to reprise her position of authentic collection lead Molly. She advised OK! journal: “Properly… you’ll be able to by no means say by no means, I feel. You simply by no means know. I imply I’d like to see Molly Dawes once more, however who is aware of?” It’s unclear at this stage if the present’s supporting forged may also be revamped have been it to return, or whether or not there’d be some crossover of characters as there was between the Molly and Georgie eras of the present. We’ve positively seen the final of Fingers (Sean Ward) although. *sniff*

Our Woman season 5 trailer

A trailer for the yet-to-be-announced fifth season hasn’t been launched but… clearly!

The trailer for season 4 (see beneath) dropped rather less than three weeks forward of the present’s return on BBC One on 24th March 2020, in order that’s an inexpensive indication of after we may count on to see the primary footage from any future episodes.

Our Woman season 5 air date: When will it return?

It’s troublesome to say – even when the present have been to be renewed, its scheduling in earlier years has been haphazard, with breaks of a single 12 months or two years between seasons, and launch dates in spring, summer season and autumn.

It’s additionally potential that long-term ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic may impression on the present’s future: although social distancing measures usually are not at present anticipated to be prolonged into 2021, the prolonged hiatus in all TV and movie manufacturing may result in a domino impact that delays different tasks additional down the road (with an elevated demand on all manufacturing assets as soon as filming is ready to resume).

