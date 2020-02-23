After the finale of Call the Midwife series 9, our ideas flip unerringly to at least one necessary query: when will we be in a position to watch extra?

Fortunately, we do have the reply…

Will there be another series of Call the Midwife?

Sure! Series 9 might have solely simply ended, however the drama has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for each series 10 and 11. Meaning the present will be on air till at the least 2022.

Every series will consist of eight episodes, together with their Christmas specials.

The deal was really introduced again in March 2019, simply after series eight – so author Heidi Thomas has been in a position to plan out some long-term storylines throughout at the least three series.

“It’s really pretty to have some certainty, as a result of I really feel Call the Midwife is fuelled by character and character growth,” the present’s creator advised RadioTimes.com. “I imply, I’ve liked the gradual burn of Lucille’s romance with Cyril, for instance. Hopefully that’s one thing that we will spool out at a pure tempo. Once you solely have one series commissioned at a time, it’s generally a bit tempting to form of rush by means of every part, and never savour your tales and never let individuals develop up slowly. So I believe it’s actually pretty really, it’s an excellent privilege.”

When will Call the Midwife be again?

The drama will return in December 2020 with a Christmas particular, which can be set in Poplar. Though precise dates haven’t been confirmed, we will in all probability count on to see series 10 start in January 2021.

What’s going to occur in the subsequent Call the Midwife?

After Christmas 1965, the subsequent eight episodes of Call the Midwife will be set in 1966. And whereas we don’t but know precisely what’s going to occur in the new series, we do know some of the historic occasions that occur in that point interval.

For one factor, we’re nearly definitely getting England’s World Cup win. On 30th July of that 12 months, England beat West Germany at Wembley 4-2, watched by a UK tv viewers of round 32 million. (To place that into context, the whole inhabitants was 55 million. In order that’s quite a bit.)

Heidi Thomas advised us earlier than series 9 that the present “mustn’t do any sporting tales” for 1965, as a result of “I do know that England will win the World Cup in 1966.” However what we don’t know is whether or not Call the Midwife will point out the headline-grabbing incident in the run-up to the World Cup, when the trophy was stolen from Westminster Central Corridor; it was later recovered by a canine named Pickles who discovered it wrapped in previous newspaper beneath a hedge.

The World Cup was not the solely huge occasion of 1966, of course.

In March, there was a snap common election, with Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson gaining the comfy majority he wanted.

However he had quite a bit on his plate, what with occasions in “Rhodesia” (the unrecognised state in southern Africa run by the white minority authorities of Ian Smith) and friction with US President Lyndon B Johnson over Vietnam and extra. At residence, this was additionally a time of main social change and reform.

Then there was the Aberfan catastrophe; one morning in October, a mountain of coal waste collapsed onto Pantglas Junior College in Aberfan, Wales, killing 116 kids and 28 adults. The tragedy is certain to the touch a number of hearts at Nonnatus Home.

Heidi Thomas has additionally indicated that we’ll proceed to come across altering social and authorized attitudes in the run-up to some necessary laws. She’s beforehand advised us: “What I do know is that after we get to series 11 it can be 1967, so abortion will be legalised and homosexuality will be legalised, and these are huge staging posts in fashionable social historical past, so I do know we’ll be referencing these and we would be referencing the journey in the direction of these issues.

“There was quite a bit of public debate about the modifications in society, so I do know in a really common means that the change that has fuelled us up to now will take us ahead.”

Is Nonnatus Home being knocked down?

We don’t know!

In the finale, Nonnatus Home did safe a victory after Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) made a passionate speech and persuaded the authorities to not demand inconceivable lease or slash the Order’s funds. However this keep of execution solely lasts for a 12 months.

And the constructing itself continues to be due for demolition in the subsequent two years, as the surrounding streets are bulldozed to make means for brand spanking new growth.

“It displays what was happening in the East Finish at the moment, and certainly what occurred to the unique order of nuns who have been primarily based there and whose work impressed our series,” mentioned Heidi Thomas as she mentioned the destiny of Nonnatus Home.

“I believe it could not really feel very practical in the event that they weren’t beneath some type of risk. Their premises are rented, we all know they’ve already needed to transfer as soon as earlier than as a result of of an unexploded bomb that then exploded. And now every part is being torn down round them.”