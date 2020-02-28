Will there be another series of Death in Paradise?

It’s been an eventful ninth series of Death in Paradise, what with DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) quitting Saint Marie and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) taking his place.

Thankfully, there’s a lot extra to return…

Is Death in Paradise getting another series?

Sure! Death in Paradise will be again for series 10.

In reality, each series 9 and series 10 have been commissioned by the BBC at precisely the identical time, so we’ve identified for some time that the drama will be persevering with. Nonetheless, nice information, eh?

“We’re excited to let the viewers get to know our new characters higher while additionally throwing some main surprises into the combo alongside the best way – and of course fixing the odd homicide or sixteen,” government producer Tim Key mentioned again in in 2019.

When is Death in Paradise again?

Whereas we don’t have official affirmation, we are able to make an informed guess that Death in Paradise will return in January 2021.

The Caribbean crime drama has returned reliably every January since 2013, so it’s a reasonably protected wager.

Death in Paradise series 10 solid: Will Ralf Little be again?

Sure! Though DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) spent most of his time on the island in series 9 complaining concerning the solar and the mosquitos and the spicy meals, and regardless of his intense need to get the subsequent flight dwelling as quickly as his DVT (deep vein thrombosis) had cleared up, the detective had an epiphany in the finale episode – and determined to remain.

Ralf Little is predicted to return for series ten alongside Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas), Tobi Bakare (recently-promoted DS JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey).