Will there be another series of Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

Every part is a bit surreal in the meanwhile, isn’t it? Channel 4’s bigger than life crafting series, The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft isn’t any exception, with presenter Anna Richardson even calling the present “Kirstie Allsopp on acid”.

Regardless of being a bit odd (or, maybe, as a result of of its quirks) the series, which sees contestants compete to impress with epic crafting initiatives, has been maintaining us entertained on these unusual Sunday nights.

However will it be again for extra after the ultimate episode airs tonight? Right here’s all the things you should know.

What’s The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

Think about a typical TV crafting present with contestants competing in challenges and the odd movie star visitor right here and there. Now supersize it, stretch it to the boundaries of your creativeness and throw in a couple of Willy Wonka model twists. That’s Fantastical Factory in a nutshell.

The series is to conventional craft exhibits what The Massive Flower Battle is to Alan Titchmarsh.

Will there be a second series of The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

We don’t know but, however we hope so. If the present will get recommissioned it’s more likely to keep on Channel 4, hopefully on Sunday nights.

We’ll maintain you posted with any information.

Who hosts The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

The series is co-hosted by Bare Attraction host Anna Richardson and Superstar Juice presenter Keith Lemon. Each have swapped horny quips for stitching machines and seem to be having a marvellous time.

Unpredictably, Keith Lemon has been into crafting for some time and even has a YouTube channel devoted to the pursuit.

Series one of The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft is accessible to look at now on All 4. To search out out what else is on telly, try our TV Information.