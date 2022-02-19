Will there be extra Avengers films? Surprise boss Kevin Feige marks the top

Possibly the Surprise Cinematic Universe You’ve gotten already noticed your newest Avengers film.

All the way through the most recent episode of Surprise Studios: Assembled, Surprise boss Kevin Feige defined that Avengers: Endgame is the movie that marks the “ultimate“from the Avengers.

“Surprise Studios and the Surprise Cinematic Universe have already handed their 10th anniversary“he defined.”And with the discharge of the most recent Avengers film, we’ve got in spite of everything finished a 22-movie Infinity Saga.“.

Does that imply we would possibly not see to any extent further of the Avengers?

Probably not. We would not be shocked if we noticed Physician Bizarre main the crowd of Avengers after group losses. In any case, the approaching Surprise film Physician Bizarre within the Multiverse of Insanity turns out to connect to many Surprise homes. And the previous Sorcerer Ideal would possibly finally end up rallying the troops.

Whether they sign up for as “The Avengers” is any other topic totally. To not point out that Surprise would possibly select to concentrate on solo films as an alternative of re-creating large occasions like those we noticed starring the Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame was once the end result of the Infinity Saga which started in 2008 with Iron Guy. Bringing in combination the entire superheroes of the MCU to tackle Thanos and his forces, it was once the climactic epic struggle we have now all been looking forward to. And it introduced us many fascinating moments.

What is subsequent for the MCU? We will have to attend and spot. However with the approaching Physician Bizarre sequel poised to open up the multiverse, the probabilities are just about unending.