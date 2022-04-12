Will there be Fallout: New Vegas 2? Chris Avellone responds and makes it clear that this would not be his name

Since the union of Bethesda and Obsidian under the same ownership, fans of the saga have dreamed of its development.

After the announcement of the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, uniting the developer and Obsidian Entertainment under the same ownership, the desire soon arose among fans to see some kind of sequel to the great Fallout: New Vegas. Such was the emotion that even the community manager of the Santa Ana team spoke on Twitter. Now he is his own Chris Avellone Who is talking about this game?

When asked if he knows anything about Fallout: New Vegas 2, the developer replied in a recent chat: “I don’t know anything, except that It probably wouldn’t be called ‘New Vegas 2’“. The also screenwriter trained at Interplay Entertainment wanted, however, to make it clear that any project in this regard should have the approval of Bethesda. “People assume that it is as simple as Phil Spencer forcing Bethesda, but that is not the Xbox Game Studios way of acting,” he commented in reference to the creative independence given by Microsoft to its purchases.

Avellone left more interesting answers about the action-RPG franchise on his board, stating that he hadn’t played Fallout 76 yet, while only spending three hours on Fallout 4 before quitting due to a design issue. He did want to delve deeper into Fallout 3. Going back to Fallout: New Vegas, the developer comments that about 20 of the 70 employees who worked on the RPG are still at Obsidian.

For now there are only rumors and few clues that this Fallout: New Vegas 2 may be close to becoming a reality, with Obsidian working at Avowed on a project that will not disappoint RPG fans, while Bethesda is focused on the final months of Starfield and The Elders Scrolls gestation SAW. At 3DJuegos, however, we are already wondering what New Vegas 2 could be like.

