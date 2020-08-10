Will there be final exams for graduation and post graduation? Supreme court will decide today

Final year exam ugc guidelines 2020: Supreme Court will hear today on the instructions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for compulsory conduct of final year or final semester exams (final year university exams 2020) in colleges and universities . The UGC had sent a circular in this regard to all central and state universities, colleges, private universities, deemed universities and other higher education institutions. Also Read – SS Rajput death case: Maharashtra government handed over sealed envelope to SC, hearing on August 11

In this circular issued on July 6, the UGC (ugc circular on final year exams) had asked all the institutions to conduct the final year or final semester exams for graduation and post graduation by 30 September 2020.

Along with this, the Commission had given the convenience that the institutes can conduct these examinations online or offline or in both modes.

This circle has been challenged in the Supreme Court by 31 students from different universities across the country.

Significantly, due to Corona virus infection in the country, all institutions are closed for a long time. However, many higher education institutions have started classes in online mode. Meanwhile, Delhi University is preparing to conduct examinations like the open book system.