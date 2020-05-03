Will there be more episodes of Beat the Chasers?

The Chase is one of ITV’s hottest exhibits, so it’s no shock that its spin off quiz, Beat the Chasers, has attracted such huge audiences.

The primary episode earned a formidable 5.7 million viewers, beating critically acclaimed drama Regular Individuals over on BBC One, and profitable over followers with its switcheroo format.

So now that we’re obsessed, when can we see more episodes? And what is going to sequence two be like?

Will there be a second sequence of Beat the Chasers?

There’s no official information on this but, however in all probability. The present proved an enormous hit for ITV and Jenny Ryan has instructed RadioTimes.com that the Chasers would like to make one other sequence. “We might like to do more of it as a result of it’s a complete new vitality and a complete new dynamic,” she tells us. “It was nice to make one thing so thrilling, so intense and so dramatic. It made the daytime Chase really feel so comfy as compared! I feel stripping it throughout the week was the greatest format for it. We simply need to see what the public thinks of it.”

Properly if it’s as much as the viewers, the present will certainly be again for more episodes!

What’s Beat the Chasers?

Beat the Chasers is a well-liked spin-off present, impressed by hit daytime sequence The Chase. As a substitute of inviting a staff of contestants to problem one chaser, this time Bradley Walsh invitations a solo quizzer to tackle two, three, 4 or all 5 Chasers. The more of them they go up towards, the better their money prize might be. All of the present’s present Chasers took half in the sequence: Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Darkish Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

Will new Chaser Darragh be in sequence two?

The Chase will quickly welcome a brand new Chaser to its ranks, Darragh Ennis, who was beforehand a contestant on the present. If his identify rings a bell it’d be as a result of he went viral – whereas his unbelievable quizzing prowess gained his staff £9000 in the financial institution, his teammates took minus presents and misplaced the money he had amassed. #JusticeforDarragh began trending and his efficiency ultimately bought him the job as the sixth Chaser, not a foul end result! We’re but to see Darragh’s debut on The Chase – or be taught his all-important nickname – however we’re assured he would have place on Beat the Chasers if it got here again.

When will Beat the Chasers sequence two be on TV?

Hopefully quickly. When speculating on the present’s return, Jenny instructed us ‘possibly one other week later this yr’ though who is aware of how lockdown might have an effect on filming…

To see what else is on TV try our TV Information.