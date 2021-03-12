Will there be Season 2 of Scarlet Witch and Vision? Marvel boss talks about the future of the series

After finishing the first season of the series, it’s time to look to the future. We know that the fate of one of the characters will be linked to the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness, but not all questions have been answered. Will there be Season 2 of Scarlet Witch and Vision?

The future of Scarlet Witch and Vision beyond a second season

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel at Disney, recently spoke with SciFiNow + about the ending of Scarlet Witch and Vision and the future of these characters. Make it clear that there are no current plans for the series to continue on Disney +, but that does not mean that it is the end of the journey of Scarlet Witch and Vision on this platform..

“We are developing all the series in a similar way to the movies “, Feige says. “In other words, when we start with a movie, we are hopeful that there will be a second part and a third part. But we do not take it into account in the first part. We’re trying to do something that will engage audiences enough and enjoy it enough that they want the story to continue. So that’s the way we are proceeding on television as well.“

“I’ve been at Marvel long enough to give a definite no or yes to your question about another season of Scarlet Witch and Vision.Feige continues.Maybe one day we will plan five seasons of a series, but now we are focusing on delivering the best seasons we can, one by one.“

It seems that Kevin Feige makes it clear that the episodes available right now of the series work as a whole, but A second season of Scarlet Witch and Vision is not ruled out. Nor any other series that continues to explore the future of both characters. What do you think?