Will there be Star Wars game news at Celebration 2022? Date, hours and where to follow the event

In past editions there have been big announcements like the first Jedi Fallen Order video.

There is very little left for it to start the great party of Star Wars fans and it is inevitable to think about the possibility of seeing some of the 8 Star Wars games announced so far in action, or even that some unknown novelty will be presented. But what is known about it? Has there been any statement that fuels this growing expectation?

If you take a look at the information panels that will take place on the May 26 to 29, none speak directly of video games, but this does not make you lose hope. The first trailer for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was presented at the 2019 Celebration, although it is true that we were on notice, and both EA and Respawn warned of these developments in advance. In this case, at the Star Wars Celebration 2022 there has been no specific mention to any Star Wars video game, which forces us to be a little more cautious.

Relationship between Obi Wan and Jedi Fallen Order

While it’s good to keep your feet on the ground, so much secrecy surrounding the new Star Wars games leads us to believe that, perhaps, there is some surprise related to a potential cross between series and movies of Star Wars with some of the projects already announced. And again, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has more ballots to be the protagonist of the event. Especially because of the historical context in which its action is set, which coincides with that of the new Obi Wan series that premieres on Disney + in just a few days.

The sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order has ballots to be the protagonist of the eventIt just so happens that Jedi Fallen Order has already sneaked into The Book of Boba Fett series with a nice nod, and in addition, the aforementioned Obi Wan series has scenarios and characters that were seen in the Respawn game. This is all pure speculation, of course, but what if the panel dedicated to the future of Star Wars concludes with the announcement that Cal Kestis will appear in the Disney Plus Obi Wan series? And as a climax, trailer of the game. He would be magical.

Although in 3DJuegos we would also be happy if Ubisoft shows its open world Star Wars game, taking into account that others like the remake of KOTOR already warn that they are going to be long. In any case, we will only have to wait a few days to find out. If you want to see Star Wars Celebration 2022 live, the event starts on Thursday 26 at 8:00 p.m. (check the schedule by country) with a general talk by Lucasfilm Studios. The main panels of the fair can be followed for free on YouTube.

